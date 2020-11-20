While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 20

Biden says he has picked a Treasury secretary who will please all Democrats

President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday he had selected a person to run the Treasury Department and would reveal his choice as soon as next week.

“We’ve made that decision,” Biden told a news conference. “And you’ll find it is someone who I think will be accepted by all elements of the Democratic Party... progressive to the moderate coalitions.”

He said he would disclose his pick for Treasury secretary either before or after next Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday.

Biden also said he supported the way the Federal Reserve had managed interest rate policy. “I think it’s been positive so far,” Biden said about the Fed’s interest rate policies.

Denmark says coronavirus mink mutation 'most likely eradicated'

Two weeks after sounding the alarm about a mutated variant of the new coronavirus in minks that could threaten the effectiveness of a future vaccine, Denmark said on Thursday the strain has likely been eradicated.

Noting that no new cases had been detected since Sept 15, the government said most of the strict restrictions it had imposed on Nov 5 on seven municipalities in the North Jutland region, home to 280,000 people, would be lifted on Friday.

But Denmark, which had ordered a nationwide cull of all its 15 to 17 million minks, has already killed around two-thirds of stocks and plans to carry out the full cull to avoid any new mutation.

Dutch police urge public to stop 'paedo-hunting' after vigilante violence

When a group of teenagers arranged a meeting with a 73-year-old former teacher, their intention was clear: to lure and expose someone they believed to be a paedophile.

But their meeting last month turned into a fatal assault, Dutch public prosecutors say, raising the alarm that such vigilante justice has gone too far.

The episode, in the eastern city of Arnhem, left officials in the Netherlands worried that a rising number of similar encounters - carried out by self-described "paedo-hunters" - could also turn violent.

At Thalys attack trial, passengers recount stopping gunman with bare hands

Two French citizens described to a court in Paris on Thursday how they used their bare hands to disarm and immobilise an Islamist gunman in an attack on a high-speed train in France in 2015.

The testimony was given in the trial of Moroccan national Ayoub el Khazzani, who is accused of attempted murder with intent to commit terrorism.

Khazzani allegedly opened fire aboard a Thalys train travelling through Northern Europe on Aug 21, 2015.

Douglas Stuart wins Booker Prize for novel inspired by alcoholic mother

Scottish-American novelist Douglas Stuart won the Booker Prize for Fiction on Thursday for his debut novel Shuggie Bain.

The book, about a young queer boy growing up in working-class Scotland with an alcoholic mother, received the prestigious £50,000 (S$89,100) award at a virtual ceremony.

Stuart, 44, who works in fashion design in New York, said in a video call that he was "absolutely stunned".

