While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 2

Supreme Court clears House panel to get Trump’s tax returns
The US Supreme Court cleared the way for a House committee to get six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns, dealing a major blow to the former president and giving Democrats a late but resounding triumph after a three-year battle.
Without explanation or any public dissents, the court on Tuesday rejected Mr Trump’s bid to block the Internal Revenue Service from turning over the documents to the House Ways and Means Committee.
The IRS is now free to provide the returns and could do so imminently.
The Ways and Means Committee has been racing the calendar to obtain the records before Republicans assume control of the House in January.
Fauci pleads with Americans to get Covid-19 shot in final briefing
Dr Anthony Fauci, the US health official celebrated and vilified as the face of the country’s Covid-19 pandemic response, used his final White House briefing on Tuesday to denounce division and promote vaccines.
Mr Fauci, who plans to retire soon as President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser and top US infectious disease official, has dealt with the thorny questions around health crises from HIV/Aids to avian flu and Ebola.
But it was his handling of Covid-19 - and his blunt assessments from the White House podium that Americans needed to change their behaviour in light of the pandemic - that made him a hero to public health advocates while serving under former president Donald Trump, a villain to some on the right and an unusual celebrity among bureaucratic officials used to toiling in obscurity.
Charles III welcomes Ramaphosa in first state visit as king
King Charles III on Tuesday welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to London for a milestone first state visit of his reign.
Gun salutes were fired across London as Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by heir to the throne Prince William and his wife Catherine to greet Mr Ramaphosa for a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade.
The monarch and Mr Ramaphosa, both dressed in dark overcoats against the November chill, inspected the guard of honour together.
Poland admits president was duped by Russian impersonator
When Poland’s president spoke about a missile explosion in a Polish village to someone he thought was his French counterpart, he was in fact talking to a Russian prankster.
President Andrzej Duda’s office on Tuesday confirmed last week’s exchange after audio claimed by two Russian pranksters was circulated online.
The pair have a history of fooling high-profile people and are believed to have links to Russia’s security services.
Football: Man United owners consider sale as Ronaldo exits
Manchester United’s owners said on Tuesday they were ready to sell the club after was earlier confirmed star player Cristiano Ronaldo was leaving the Premier League giants.
Weeks of turbulence at Old Trafford appeared to have come to an end when the club announced Ronaldo was leaving with “immediate effect”.
That dramatic announcement was eclipsed just hours later by the news that the US-based Glazer family, who have owned United for 17 years, could be on their way out as well.