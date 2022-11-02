While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 2

Netanyahu poised for comeback in Israel election
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared well placed to return to power after exit polls following Tuesday’s election showed his right-wing bloc heading for a narrow majority lifted by a strong showing from his far-right allies.
Israel’s longest-serving premier, on trial over corruption charges which he denies, was poised to take 61-62 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, according to Israeli television exit polls.
The early exit polls may differ from the final result of the election, which is not expected until later in the week but the results pointed to a stronger-than-expected showing by the right.
Israel’s fifth election in less than four years exasperated many Israeli voters.
Bolsonaro avoids concession to Lula, but transition to begin
Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday avoided conceding defeat in his first public remarks since losing Sunday’s election, saying protests since then were the fruit of “indignation and a sense of injustice” over the vote.
His chief of staff, Mr Ciro Nogueira, speaking after Mr Bolsonaro’s brief public address, said Mr Bolsonaro had authorised him to begin the transition process with representatives of leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
It took Mr Bolsonaro more than 44 hours to make his first public remarks since the election was decided by electoral authorities, making him the first Brazilian president to lose a re-election bid. He has still not spoken with Mr Lula.
$11 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts, says Musk
New Twitter head Elon Musk said on Tuesday the site will charge US$8 (S$11) a month to verify users’ accounts, arguing the plan would upend the platform’s “current lords & peasants system” and create a new revenue stream for the company.
The announcement comes days after the world’s wealthiest man took sole control of the social media giant in a contentious US$44 billion deal.
“Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” he tweeted, in reference to the platform’s famous blue checkmark that signals a verified, authentic account.
Putin ally praises Ukraine’s Zelensky as ‘strong, confident’ leader
Mr Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the founder of the Wagner private military group, has praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a strong and confident leader who should not be underestimated.
His comments underlined Mr Prigozhin’s rising public profile and growing confidence in speaking out on sensitive issues around the war in Ukraine in defiance of the standard Moscow line.
“Although he is the president of a country hostile to Russia at the moment, Mr Zelensky is a strong, confident, pragmatic and nice guy,” Mr Prigozhin said in a statement shared on the Vkontatke social media platform by the press service of his Concord catering firm.
Blue whales eat 10 million pieces of microplastic a day
Blue whales consume up to 10 million pieces of microplastic every day, research estimated on Tuesday, suggesting that the omnipresent pollution poses a bigger danger to the world’s largest animal than previously thought.
The tiny fragments of plastic have been found everywhere from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and even inside human organs and blood.
Now a modelling study published in the journal Nature Communications has estimated how much is being ingested by whales.