While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 2

French Catholics pray under heavy security after new arrests

French Catholics on Sunday (Nov 1) celebrated the All Saints religious festival under the tightest security as police made two new arrests over the attack on a church in the southern city of Nice blamed on an Islamist knifeman.

Three people were killed in the knife rampage Thursday in the Notre-Dame Basilica that prosecutors say was carried out by a young Tunisian recently arrived in Europe.

It was the latest attack in France to be described by the government as an act of "Islamist" terror, in the wake of the republication of cartoons of the prophet Mohammed in September by the Charlie Hebdo weekly.

US will 'vigorously defend' TikTok executive order despite ruling

The US Commerce Department said on Sunday (Nov 1) it would "vigorously defend" an executive order that seeks to bar transactions with Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok after a judge blocked the action.

US District Judge Wendy Beetlestone on Friday blocked the Commerce Department order set to take effect on Nov 12 that would have effectively barred ByteDance-owned TikTok from operating in the United States.

The Commerce Department said on Sunday it would "comply with the injunction and has taken immediate steps to do so, but intends to vigorously defend the (executive order) and the Secretary's implementation efforts from legal challenges."

Geneva shutters bars, restaurants over coronavirus

Geneva said Sunday (Nov 1) it would go beyond Swiss national measures and close all bars, restaurants and non-essential shops in a bid to rein in skyrocketing cases of the novel coronavirus.

On the same day, the Swiss ski lift association told media it would make face masks obligatory on all lifts during the coming winter season, including open chairlifts.

Geneva's cantonal government warned that the region was seeing a "severe aggravation of the situation", declaring a fresh state of emergency.

Sean Connery widow reveals he had suffered from dementia

Iconic Scottish actor Sean Connery, who has died at the age of 90, suffered from dementia in his final years, his widow Micheline Roquebrune revealed on Sunday (Nov 1).

Connery, famous for playing the original on-screen James Bond, passed away at his home in the Bahamas, prompting an outpouring of tributes.

He died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family members, his widow Micheline Roquebrune told the Mail on Sunday.

Football: Arsenal hand Man Utd another bout of homesickness

Arsenal won away at Manchester United in the Premier League for the first time in 14 years as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty earned a thoroughly deserved 1-0 win for the Gunners on Sunday (Nov 1).

United's run without a home win in the league stretches to six games as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men sink to 15th in the table.

Starved of the chance to counter-attack by the visitors' disciplined set-up, United were far from the threat that thrashed RB Leipzig 5-0 in the Champions League in midweek.

