While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 2

US charges Jho Low, former Goldman bankers over 1MDB scandal

US officials unveiled criminal charges on Thursday against two former Goldman Sachs bankers and Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho over the scandal-plagued Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, raising fresh questions about corporate culture at the prestigious investment bank.

The Justice Department arrested former Goldman Sachs banker Ng Chong Hwa in Malaysia on Thursday, and unsealed charges against Tim Leissner, another ex-Goldman banker, who has already pleaded guilty and agreed to pay US$43.7 million (S$60 million) in restitution of ill-gotten gains.

Both men were charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The Justice Department also announced criminal charges against Low, an alleged mastermind and an intermediary to the Malaysian fund. US officials say he remains at large.

Trump says finalising plan to limit asylum claims at US border

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was finalising a plan that would require immigrants seeking asylum in the United States to approach a legal port of entry, pushing a hard line on immigration ahead of next week's congressional elections.

It was not clear whether the plan would pass legal muster.

The Immigration and Nationality Act provides that any immigrant in the United States may apply for asylum, regardless of whether he or she entered the country through a designated port of entry.

Pittsburgh synagogue massacre suspect enters not guilty plea

Appearing defiant and swaggering, the man charged with killing 11 worshippers in a Pittsburgh synagogue, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in a federal court as the Jewish community buried three more of the dead.

Robert Bowers, 46, an avowed anti-Semite, was brought before Judge Robert Mitchell in US District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, dressed in a red jumpsuit with a bandaged left arm.

He spoke little, other than to say he understood the charges against him and that some of them could result in the death penalty, then entered a plea of not guilty. He also requested a jury trial.

Democrats favoured to take House, Republicans to hold Senate in Nov 6 polls

As the US midterm election enters the final stretch, many races are too close to call but most polls have Democrats seizing control of the House of Representatives and Republicans clinging on to the Senate.

President Donald Trump is ratcheting up the rhetoric and campaigning furiously as he seeks to hold on to the Republican majorities in the two chambers of Congress.

All 435 seats in the House are up for grabs on Tuesday, while 35 seats in the 100-member Senate are at stake.

Unstoppable Simone Biles claims record fourth all around world title

Superstar Simone Biles made yet more gymnastics history in Doha on Thursday when she became the first woman to win four individual all around world titles.

The unstoppable American won despite uncharacteristic errors in two of the disciplines, the vault and beam, to claim her 12th world title.

The 22-year-old held off strong challenges from Japan's Mai Murakami who took silver and American compatriot, and 2017 champion, Morgan Hurd.

