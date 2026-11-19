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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 19, 2026

(From left) US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia are sworn in before testifying at the US Capitol in Washington on Nov 18.

‘Malicious’ activity not behind tech outages: US officials

The recent high-profile tech outages in the United States are unrelated and were not caused by “malicious” actors, top US security officials told Congress on Nov 18.

“These are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes,” Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on “worldwide threats.”

“We have no indication that they have come from external threat actors or state-sponsored actors,” Clayton said.

The intelligence chief’s remarks were echoed by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia.

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Democrats nominate Jeffries for next US House speaker

Democrats elected this month to the US House of Representatives nominated Hakeem Jeffries on Nov 18 to lead them in the next Congress, putting him on the precipice of becoming the nation’s first black House speaker.

The incoming House Democratic Caucus nominated Jeffries in a closed-door, secret-ballot vote.

Jeffries won 251 votes with 11 Democrats opposing him.

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Ukraine’s battlefield positions strong, says Zelensky

SCREENSHOT: @ZELENSKYYUA/X

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov 18 that Ukraine’s positions on the battlefield in the four-and-a-half-year-old war against Russia were strong, citing the defence of two front-line towns against Russian attacks.

Zelensky, speaking in his nightly video address, referred to the contested cities of Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

Russia’s military has said, in recent months, that its forces have captured both cities. Ukraine denies they have changed hands.

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Governments warn Java flaw leaves computer systems open

PHOTO: REUTERS

Governments around the world sounded the alarm on Nov 18 over a critical flaw in the popular programming language Java that could allow hackers to access computer systems, the latest high-profile cyber incident in recent weeks.

US tech firm Calif, which in October found a cybersecurity flaw in another programming language, PHP, said it had discovered a bug in Java’s memory functions. The vulnerability could allow hackers to remotely execute code or to crash systems.

US, South Korean, German and British authorities and China’s Tencent urged companies and organisations to install a fix for the vulnerability, while the Dutch cybersecurity agency said it was investigating the issue.

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Pochettino arrives at Manchester United to start work

Mauricio Pochettino arrived at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground on Nov 18 to begin work as the club’s new manager, hours after leaving his role as USA coach.

The Argentine ended his reign in the United States with a 2-0 win over Haiti in Cincinnati before flying to Britain.

Pochettino was whisked to the club’s training base to start preparations for United’s Nov 22 Premier League match against Liverpool.

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