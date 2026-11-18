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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 18, 2026

Former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang acknowledged in a post on X that he had “made serious mistakes” in his personal life, after resigning on Nov 12 over an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

Huang says he wants job back, ahead of Nvidia earnings

Former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang said on Nov 17 he wanted his job back, despite resigning over an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, marking a new twist for the turmoil-hit AI chip giant hours before it releases a key earnings report.

Investors will scrutinise the results for indications that the artificial intelligence boom can withstand the Nvidia crisis, which highlighted a loophole allegedly exploited by Chinese companies.

Huang, a leading promoter of AI, stepped down last week following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

The upheaval has battered shares of Nvidia – until recently the world’s most valuable publicly traded company – which is at the centre of an AI boom that has helped propel markets to record highs and boosted economic growth around the globe.

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US strikes Iran’s Qeshm island in Strait of Hormuz

PHOTO: EPA

The United States struck Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Nov 17, hours after Tehran’s Revolutionary Guards said they launched an attack on a base in Bahrain used by Washington.

The strait – a key route for oil and gas shipments – has become the focus of the stalemated Middle East war, with the US military working to protect ships transiting the waterway in defiance of Iran’s attempts to close it.

Outright fighting in the war, which began in late February, has largely subsided, but there has been no peace deal and the United States continues to blockade Iranian ports, cutting off its oil exports and hammering its economy.

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US hits out at Ukraine’s ‘deep strikes’ against Russia

PHOTO: REUTERS

Top US defence official Elbridge Colby criticised Ukraine’s “deep strikes” against Russia on Nov 17, as President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Kyiv’s backers to send air defences without delay.

“Our assessment is that such strikes have not been effective in driving an end to the war, nor do they contribute to blunting Russia’s advances on the front line,” Under Secretary of Defence Colby told a gathering of Ukraine’s allies in Brussels.

“Such strikes, especially those that target civilian infrastructure such as Wildberries, have actually probably hardened the Russian public’s resolve and the Kremlin’s own willingness to escalate,” he said, referencing a Russian online retail giant targeted by Kyiv.

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Websites including BBC, IKEA and Air France hit by attack

PHOTO: REUTERS

Nearly 200 major websites, including those of the BBC, HSBC UAE bank, Air France and IKEA were targeted by a malicious cyber attack seeking to steal financial information and infect Apple devices, specialist media reported Nov 17.

Hackers injected corrupted JavaScript code into tools hosted by Optimizely, a digital platform used by major companies to customise users’ online experiences, Cyber News reported, with some 178 websites targeted.

The hackers sought to steal users’ credit card numbers and cryptocurrency, as well as upload code to Apple devices to further exploit them.

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US loses measles elimination status after nearly 3 decades

PHOTO: REUTERS

The United States lost its hard-fought measles elimination status after 26 years, the Pan American Health Organisation said on Nov 17, as the country failed to curb the continuous spread of the highly contagious virus for more than a year.

Bolivia and Mexico have also lost their measles elimination status, the Americas arm of the World Health Organisation said.

The United States is battling the highest number of measles cases it has seen in more than three decades.

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