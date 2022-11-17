While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 17

Zelensky asks allies for 'all data' in Poland missile row
President Volodymyr Zelensky called Wednesday for Ukraine’s allies to share “all the data” held on the missile that landed in Poland, which Kyiv insists was fired by Russia, a claim contradicted by Warsaw.
Two people were killed on Tuesday when at least one missile hit the village of Przewodow near the Ukrainian border, during a mass Russian bombardment aimed at civilian infrastructure inside Western-backed Ukraine.
In the immediate aftermath of the incident there were fears it could mark a new escalation in the conflict, but by Wednesday Poland announced the projectile likely originated from Ukraine’s own air defences. That theory was then endorsed by Washington.
French archbishop under investigation for 'inappropriate gesture' towards woman
A retired French archbishop is under investigation from judicial and church authorities for what he called “an inappropriate gesture” towards an adult young woman at the end of the 1980s.
Monseigneur Jean-Pierre Grallet, 81, the retired former archbishop of Strasburg, said in a statement on Wednesday that he had been informed this summer that the woman had filed a complaint against him.
“From now on, as I await the conclusions of church and civil investigations, I will refrain from speaking in public,” Grallet said, adding that he regretted his actions back then and that he has written to the woman to ask for her forgiveness.
Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter
Elon Musk said on Wednesday he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company, adding that he hoped to complete an organizational restructuring this week.
Musk made the remarks while testifying in a Delaware court to defend against claims that his US$56 billion (S$76.76 billion) pay package at Tesla Inc was based on easy to achieve performance targets and was approved by a compliant board of directors.
“There’s an initial burst of activity needed post-acquisition to reorganise the company,” Musk said in his testimony. “But then I expect to reduce my time at Twitter.”
Car crashes into Los Angeles sheriff's department recruits on training run
Multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits were injured when a car crashed into them on Wednesday morning while they were out for a run in Whittier, California, the department said.
The injured recruits were taken to hospitals, but their condition was unknown, as was the condition of the driver. Details about what caused the crash were also unavailable, according to a department spokeswoman.
The spokeswoman said she could not give an exact number of injured recruits, but the local ABC station reported that at least 10 had been hit.
Tennis: Djokovic 'very happy' with visa allowing him to play Australian Open
Novak Djokovic confirmed Wednesday he has received a visa to travel to Melbourne to play in the 2023 Australian Open, after he was deported last January over his vaccine status.
“I was very happy to receive the news yesterday. It was a relief,” the Serbian said after beating Andrey Rublev in the ATP Finals in Turin.
On Tuesday Australian media reported that the government had decided to grant the unvaccinated Serbian a visa, overturning a three-year ban after his ejection from the country.