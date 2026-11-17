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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 17, 2026

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Nov 16.

US stocks close sharply lower on AI jitters ahead of Nvidia results, Anthropic IPO

A broad selloff dragged US stocks lower on Nov 16 as fallout from Jensen Huang’s resignation as Nvidia CEO soured enthusiasm for AI stocks, raising the stakes for the chipmaker’s earnings report on Nov 17 and Anthropic’s initial public offering later in the week.

The risk-off sentiment gathered momentum as the session progressed, with the S&P 500 dropping nearly 2% and the Dow falling more than 1.4%. The Nasdaq suffered the steepest percentage loss, tumbling 2.5%, as the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index weighed on the tech-heavy index. The SOX lost 5.3%.

“It’s the back-and-forth in this market of the AI-related stocks catching a bid versus this rotation trade,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky.

“Over the last couple of weeks, it’s like a day-to-day thing where, you know, some days the AI names absolutely rip and then the very next day, you know, they’re in a freefall.”

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Singapore studying new US rules on AI chip exports that may hit data centres

PHOTO: ULET IFANSASTI/NYTIMES

Singapore is assessing the impact of a new US rule targeting China’s remote access to AI chips through data centres in South-east Asia, a crackdown that could snuff out the region’s data centre boom.

“We are studying the details of this new measure carefully,” said a joint media statement by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information and the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry, released hours after the US Commerce Department announced the new rule on Nov 16.

“We are engaging affected companies to understand the potential impact on their businesses,” it said.

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After Yemen setback, Saudi Arabia replaces military commander

PHOTO: REUTERS

Saudi Arabia replaced the commander overseeing its coalition against Yemen’s Iran-allied Houthis on Nov 16 after Riyadh’s Yemeni allies were forced to withdraw from swathes of territory in a major setback for their campaign against the group.

The Houthis have made rapid gains against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government since the US-Iran conflict reignited Yemen’s frozen civil war this summer, drawing Riyadh back into confrontation with the group.

After gaining ground in a counter-attack in October, the Yemeni government said on Nov 15 it was withdrawing from areas near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a global shipping artery, to focus on defending its base of operations in Aden, a port city on the southern coast.

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British actor Robert Pattinson to be new James Bond: Amazon MGM Studios

After months of speculation, British actor Robert Pattinson was on Nov 16 named as the new James Bond, stepping into the coveted role of the world’s most famous fictional spy.

“Amazon MGM Studios have announced that Robert Pattinson will take on the iconic role of James Bond,” the studio said.

Pattinson, 40, would succeed Daniel Craig as the super-suave MI6 agent, “ushering in a new era for one of cinema’s most celebrated characters”, the studios added.

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Carlos Alcaraz sweeps aside Frances Tiafoe in ATP Finals demonstration of force

PHOTO: AP

Carlos Alcaraz looked in ominous form on Nov 16 as he began his bid to win the ATP Finals for the first time by cruising past Frances Tiafoe in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

World number three Alcaraz took just over an hour to deal with American Tiafoe and show why he is the favourite to win the whole thing in Turin, where he was the beaten finalist in 2025.

Since returning in August from a wrist injury that kept him off the tour for four months Alcaraz has won three of the five tournaments he has entered, most recently the Paris Masters.

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