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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 16, 2026

A Houthi fighter taking part in an offensive against Saudi-backed Yemeni forces in Taiz province, Yemen, in a screengrab from a video released by the Houthi military media centre on Nov 15.

Yemen’s Houthis 60km away from Aden city

Yemen’s Houthis have advanced to about 60km away from Aden city, the interim seat of the internationally recognised government, military and government sources told AFP on Nov 15.

Four military sources within government forces and two government sources told AFP the Houthis had seized control of the Al-Maqatirah and Al-Madaribah districts and were advancing towards Aden.

They said the Houthis were positioned at the Al-Kharaz camp in Al-Madaribah, 60km from the city.

Earlier on Nov 15, the government – which is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition – announced a redeployment of its forces from areas near the Bab al-Mandab strait, completing their withdrawal from there.

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Huang discusses comeback as Nvidia CEO with allies

PHOTO: ERIC LEE/NYTIMES

Jensen Huang is considering a comeback as Nvidia’s chief executive, and has discussed with confidants the possibility of returning, the Financial Times reported on Nov 15, citing people familiar with the matter.

One Huang ally told the FT they were putting together a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia chief’s return and would try to garner support from the White House.

“Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen,” the person said, adding that the efforts had Huang’s support.

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S’pore to seek expanded ASEAN trade ties as chair in 2027

PHOTO: EPA

South-east Asia and its businesses can benefit from wider partnerships with countries and groupings from around the world, and as ASEAN chair in 2027 Singapore will seek to advance such cooperation, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

When ASEAN marks its 60th anniversary next year, it will also mark milestone anniversaries with various dialogue partners such as America, the European Union (EU), and Canada, he noted.

“We should use that opportunity to strengthen our partnerships with existing and new stakeholders,” he said, at a meeting with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council on Nov 15.

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PM’s speeches are mostly all his own work, UK govt says

PHOTOS: @POLITLCSUK/X, REUTERS

Downing Street has played down photos published in a Sunday newspaper that appeared to show one of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s aides using AI to prepare a speech.

The Mail on Sunday posted the snap of the aide, glass of prosecco in hand, using ChatGPT to rework a speech of the Labour leader while on board a train.

The images were said to have been taken on Nov 13 by a fellow passenger before Burnham gave a speech to the Welsh Labour party conference in Cardiff.

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England beat Spain in Nations League to end record run

PHOTO: AFP

England snapped world champions Spain’s unbeaten run with a 3-2 victory in Madrid on Nov 16 to clinch the top spot in Nations League group A3.

Goals from Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa and Ben White inflicted La Roja’s first loss in a competitive game since March 2023, after 44 without defeat.

England’s Elliot Anderson was sent off in the second half as Spain fought back from three goals down with strikes from Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams, but Luis de la Fuente’s World Cup winners could not find the equaliser.

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