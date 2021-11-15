While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 15

Germany plans return to work from home as coronavirus infections rise

Germany is preparing a return to working from home under draft legislation seen by AFP on Sunday (Nov 14), as the country tries to tackle an unprecedented wave of coronavirus cases.

The reintroduction of the rule, which was lifted at the beginning of July, comes as Germany faces a growing fourth wave of the virus.

Infections and deaths have been climbing steeply since mid-October, in an outbreak blamed on Germany's vaccination rate of just over 67 per cent - still leaving a large share of people more vulnerable to infection and severe disease.

READ MORE HERE

One person dead and one injured after car explosion in Liverpool, UK

Counter-terrorism officers arrested three people after a vehicle explosion outside the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, northern England, left one person dead and another injured on Sunday (Nov 14), police said, adding that they were leading the investigation.

The police said a male passenger in the car was declared dead at the scene, while the driver, who was also a man, was injured and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

British interior minister Priti Patel said in a tweet she is being kept regularly updated on the incident.

READ MORE HERE

Biden officials on the defensive over inflation, blame coronavirus pandemic

With US President Joe Biden's poll numbers slumping under a surge in inflation, top adminstration officials defended his economic policies Sunday (Nov 14) and blamed the sharp price rises squarely on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Accelerating inflation hit a 30-year peak in October, with hikes in the cost of everything from groceries to gas slamming consumer confidence and undermining Biden's efforts to sell a package of massive spending plans.

A day before the president was due to sign a US$1.2 trillion (S$1.62 trillion) infrastructure spending bill, a new Washington Post-ABC poll published Sunday showed Biden's approval rating at a new low of 41 per cent, largely driven by growing public concern over his handling of the economy.

READ MORE HERE

Elon Musk spars with Bernie Sanders, offers to sell more Tesla stock

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk got into a spat with Bernie Sanders on Sunday (Nov 14) after the US senator demanded the wealthy pay their "fair share" of taxes.

"We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period," Sanders wrote on Twitter. Taking a jibe at the 80-year-old senator, Musk responded by saying "I keep forgetting that you're still alive."

The billionaire CEO who had already offloaded a combined US$6.9 billion (S$9.34 billion) worth of shares in the electric car company as of Nov 12, further wrote, "Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word." Sanders' tweet comes amid the backdrop of Washington's efforts to hike taxes for the super-wealthy.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Gundogan scores twice in Germany's 4-1 win over Armenia

Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan scored twice in their 4-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Armenia on Sunday (Nov 14) to finish top of Group J with their seventh straight win under coach Hansi Flick.

Already-qualified Germany, missing a dozen players through injury, suspension and Covid-19 quarantine and having made six changes to the team that beat Liechtenstein 9-0 on Thursday, earned their ninth win in 10 qualifiers to finish in top spot on 27 points. North Macedonia are in second place on 18.

Gundogan struck either side of the break after Kai Havertz had put the visitors in front. Jonas Hofmann also scored for the Germans.

READ MORE HERE