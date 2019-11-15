While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 15

Student gunman kills two, wounds three others at California high school

A California high school student on his 16th birthday opened fire on campus on Thursday, killing a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy and wounding three other teens before shooting himself in the head, officials said.

The suspect survived but was in grave condition, officials said.

After drawing a .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun from his backpack, he opened fire on the other students, and he saved the last bullet for himself, Captain Kent Wegener of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told a news conference.

"At this point, we have no indication of any motive or ideology," FBI Agent Paul Delacourt said.

Jack Ma says US-China trade tension could last 20 years

Jack Ma, the co-founder and former chairman of Alibaba Group Holding, said trade "turbulence" between the US and China could last 20 years if the two superpowers aren't careful.

While a full-scale trade war might not last that long, relations could end up rocky for the next two decades, he said.

The trade dispute, which has been going on for more than a year and a half, has already ensnared more than 70 per cent of bilateral trade in goods.

Coalition against ISIS in disagreement on how to handle militant detainees

The United States on Thursday pressured members of a global coalition fighting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to allow foreign fighters to be repatriated, but despite consensus on the gravity of the problem, disagreements on whether and how to send people back persisted.

Foreign ministers from the members of the global coalition against ISIS convened in Washington to discuss the next step against the militant group, whose former leader was killed last month in a US raid in northwestern Syria.

ISIS has lost nearly all its territory in Syria but is still seen as a global threat. It has also left behind some 10,000 detainees in the region and their families, and how to deal with them is among the top concerns of the coalition.

Tennis: Federer thumps Djokovic to reach ATP Finals semis

Roger Federer lit up the O2 Arena with a dazzling 6-4 6-3 defeat of Novak Djokovic to hand the Serb an early ATP Finals exit and wreck his bid to end the year ranked number one.

In the 49th meeting between the two great rivals, Federer snapped a five-match losing run against Djokovic and gained some consolation for his heartbreaking Wimbledon final defeat.

After both men had been beaten by Dominic Thiem earlier in the group, their eagerly-anticipated duel was a straight shoot-out to join the Austrian in the semi-finals.

Football: Kane treble helps England qualify for Euro 2020 with 7-0 win

England's Harry Kane scored a first-half hat-trick as they booked a place in the finals of Euro 2020 with an easy 7-0 victory over Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

England lead Group A on 18 points with one game remaining and can now look forward to next year's tournament which will see the semi-finals and final played at Wembley.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring for England, playing their 1,000th international game, in the 11th minute before Kane nodded in the second eight minutes later and then made it 3-0 with another header in the 24th.

