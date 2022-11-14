While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 14

Six dead after blast rocks busy Istiklal pedestrian street in Istanbul

Six people were killed and 81 others wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul in what Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called a bomb attack that “smells like terrorism”.

Hundreds of people fled the historic Istiklal Avenue after the blast, as ambulances and police raced in. The area, in the Beyoglu district of Turkey’s largest city, had been crowded as usual at the weekend with shoppers, tourists and families.

Video footage obtained by Reuters showed the moment the explosion occurred at 4.13pm (1313 GMT), sending debris into the air and leaving several people lying on the ground, while others stumbled away.

Hours after the explosion, Vice-President Fuat Oktay visited the site to give the latest death and injury toll, and promised to resolve the matter “very soon”.

Anger, defiance in famous Istanbul area rocked by blast