While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 14

First day of Trump impeachment hearings focus on Ukraine pressure campaign

The top US diplomat in Ukraine, testifying in the first televised hearing of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, on Wednesday linked the president more directly to a pressure campaign on Ukraine to conduct investigations that would benefit him politically.

William Taylor was one of two career diplomats who testified before the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee as a crucial new phase began in the impeachment inquiry that threatens Trump's presidency even as he seeks re-election in 2020.

Both Taylor and George Kent testified about their concerns about pressure by Trump and allies to get Ukraine to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden in a dramatic hearing that pitted Democratic and Republican lawmakers against each other.

While the hearing turned contentious at times - including sniping between lawmakers - the low-key testimony given by the two witnesses may have fallen short of giving the Democrats the ammunition they need to advance their argument that Trump has committed misdeeds worthy of ousting him from office.

Britain to become 'second rate' in the world after Brexit, says EU's Donald Tusk

Britain will lose influence in international affairs and become a "second-rate player" after it leaves the European Union, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.

Backers of Britain's 2016 vote to exit the EU, the world's largest trading bloc, say that the country - the world's fifth largest economy - will achieve a new global status unshackled from EU rules and closer to the United States.

Tusk said only a united Europe could confront an assertive China and play an effective global role.

School pupils among 12 dead in Slovakia crash on 'Road of Death'

At least 12 people were killed, including four students, when a public bus carrying school pupils and a truck loaded with rocks and soil collided in mountainous western Slovakia on Wednesday, rescuers and officials said.

Officials said 20 people were hurt in the crash, which happened on the outskirts of the city of Nitra, a regional capital some 80km east of Bratislava, around 1pm local time (8pm Singapore time).

The section where the accident occurred is commonly referred to as the "Road of Death", according to local media.

Tennis: Tsitsipas thrashes Zverev to reach ATP semis

Debutant Stefanos Tsitsipas crushed defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-2 on Wednesday to book his place in the last four of the ATP Finals with a match to spare.

The 21-year-old, the first Greek player to qualify for the elite eight-man season-ender, backed up his opening win over Daniil Medvedev with a virtuoso performance at the O2 Arena.

His straight-sets victory secured a top-two place in the group and left Zverev, world number one Rafael Nadal and Medvedev scrapping to join him in Saturday's semi-finals.

Wenger ends Bayern rumours after being named Fifa's development chief

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger returned to football on Wednesday after being named Fifa's chief of global football development, ending any chance of a move to managerless Bayern Munich.

Fifa said the former Arsenal and Monaco coach would be responsible for the growth of the game "for both men and women around the world", and would also be the "leading authority on technical matters", including potential changes to the sport's laws.

It added that Wenger, 70, would also be tasked with coach education and aiding a programme designed to help former players enter management.

