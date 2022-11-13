While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 13

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck in Nepal on Saturday, shaking houses in the Himalayan country and neighboring India, authorities said, after a powerful earthquake earlier this week killed half a dozen people.

Strong tremors were felt in Nepal and northern India, prompting residents to rush out of their homes, but there were no reports of casualties, they said.

The epicenter of 5.4 magnitude earthquake was at Patadewal in Bajhang district, about 440 km west of Kathmandu, according to the National Seismological Center.

