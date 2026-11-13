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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 13, 2026

Jensen Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and is its fourth-largest investor, has resigned as CEO and will exit the board as well.

Nvidia CEO Huang resigns in big blow to AI boom

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang is stepping down, leaving the AI industry without its biggest champion and clouding the future of the chipmaker he built into an artificial intelligence powerhouse.

Chief financial officer Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO as Nvidia looks for a permanent successor, the company said on Nov 12.

It named former Synopsys CEO and board member Harvey Jones as its first-ever board chairman.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and is its fourth-largest investor with a stake of about 3.61%, will exit the board as well.

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Trump says US does not ‘need’ Iran deal

PHOTO: AFP

President Donald Trump said on Nov 12 that the US does not need a deal with Iran and directed Vice-President J.D. Vance, who has played a role in efforts to resolve the war, to focus “his complete and total attention” on alleged crime and corruption in Democratic-run cities and states.

Trump’s directive came a day after the Wall Street Journal reported that Vance was considering face-to-face peace talks with a hard-line Iranian security official and a week after the vice-president blamed the costly war with Iran for Republicans’ midterm elections drubbing.

Trump’s comments marked a shift in tone after he had suggested in recent weeks that Iran would be more willing to strike a deal in the eight-month conflict after the US elections.

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Hegseth decorates soldier who reprimanded him

Pete Hegseth on Nov 12 awarded a medal to a US soldier who reprimanded the defence chief and his entourage for laughing and talking near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier the day before.

Hegseth “proudly awarded Specialist Thomas Iglesias the Joint Service Commendation Medal for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Nov 11, 2026,” a Pentagon official said.

A post on Hegseth’s official X account included photos showing him pinning the medal on the soldier’s uniform and shaking his hand.

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Putin agrees to Europe joining Ukraine peace talks

PHOTO: EPA

President Vladimir Putin agreed on Nov 12 to let European representatives join the next round of Ukraine peace talks, a US envoy said, though the Russian leader said Washington must work with its European allies to understand if they want peace or war in Ukraine.

The move to give Europe a seat at the negotiating table at the next round of talks, which US envoy Steve Witkoff told reporters about after the talks, is a breakthrough.

But Putin’s comments underlined how difficult the negotiations could become, given sharp differences between Moscow and European capitals.

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Kane fires England into Nations League knockouts

Harry Kane celebrated his record-breaking 126th England appearance with a goal from the penalty spot as England beat Croatia 2-1 on Nov 12 to book a place in the Nations League quarter-finals.

Slaven Bilic’s team were determined to avoid the embarrassment of their 7-0 mauling by England in Rijeka in October, and looked much more solid from the kick-off.

But goals from Morgan Rogers and captain Kane kept England second in their group, confirming their place in the Nations League last eight in March.

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