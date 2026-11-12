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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 12, 2026

Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, speaking at a press briefing on Nov 11 in Abu Dhabi on the progress of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, with members of the Ukrainian delegation and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (far left).

Russia, Ukraine say some progress made at peace talks

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators reported some progress in two days of peace talks in Abu Dhabi that ended on Nov 11, but US mediators said there was a lack of trust between the warring sides and differences remained on issues including territory.

In their first peace talks for nine months, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a major release of prisoners of war, but there was little else in the way of concrete announcements after the US-brokered meetings.

US envoy Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, said mediators were appealing to each side’s interests to end Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II and that he was convinced they could find a pathway to peace.

Despite public optimism from Trump, there has been no sign of major compromises on the main issues after more than four and a half years of war since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

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Trump defends Iran war in Veterans Day address

PHOTO: DOUG MILLS/NYTIMES

President Donald Trump used a US Veterans Day commemoration on Nov 11 to defend the war against Iran – an increasingly unpopular conflict that helped trigger a Democratic takeover of Congress in last week’s midterm elections.

“The bravery and skill of our amazing American warriors has absolutely been incredible,” Trump said, in an address at Arlington National Cemetery just outside Washington.

“When this conflict is over, and it will be soon, the entire world will be a much safer and better place, more peaceful place, and a place without the kind of danger that we had to suffer.”

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Study suggests not all obesity means ill-health

PHOTO: REUTERS

Only between a quarter and a third of people currently diagnosed with obesity should be considered as in poor health, according to a new study that joins calls to overhaul how the condition is diagnosed.

The study, published in Nature on Nov 11, follows a proposal in 2025 from experts and medical organisations to move obesity diagnosis beyond just body mass index (BMI), based on a person’s weight and height, to include body fat and broader health.

The study attempts to show what this new definition could mean for diagnosis levels, prevalence, and ultimately, treatment, for a condition the World Health Organisation currently estimates affects more than one billion people globally.

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Australian companies face ‘AI washing’ claims

PHOTO: AFP

Australia’s blue-chip companies are increasingly invoking artificial intelligence as they cut jobs and move work offshore, unions and experts say, complicating the government’s efforts to support employment in a slowing economy.

On Nov 10, Qantas, Australia’s flag carrier, said it would cut 850 jobs and outsource some corporate functions offshore as part of an AI-driven overhaul with consulting firm Accenture, a move that has raised accusations of “AI washing.”

“AI washing” describes a practice by companies of attributing layoffs to AI tools when the primary driver may be broader cost-cutting measures, such as shifting jobs offshore.

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Kane says England appearance record shows ‘dedication’

England captain Harry Kane said breaking the Three Lions’ appearance record in their Nov 12 Nations League clash with Croatia will represent a “testament to all the dedication” that has gone into his career.

When Kane leads England out at Wembley to earn his 126th cap, he will surpass the previous record held by former goalkeeper Peter Shilton since 1990.

It will be the latest landmark moment in an incredible 12 months for the Bayern Munich striker, who became the first English player in 25 years to win the Ballon d’Or in October.

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