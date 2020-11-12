While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 12

Italy sees over a million Covid-19 cases, joins top 10 worst-hit countries

Italy, one of the European countries hit hardest by Covid-19, surpassed the one-million infections mark on Wednesday, leap-frogging Mexico to become one of the top 10 worst-affected countries globally, according to a Reuters tally.

The Italian health ministry said the country had registered 32,961 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking its total tally since the contagion first struck in February to 1.028 million.

The Reuters tally showed that top 10 countries accounted for over two-thirds of all the global coronavirus cases.

The United States leads the list, which includes four other European countries besides Italy - Russia, France, Spain and Britain.

British police detain man after car crashes into police station

So.. someone crashed their car into Edmonton Green police station & then tried to burn the car down.



Brother in law recorded this pic.twitter.com/DB2gw1DKaW — 🤑 (@ozgurhass) November 11, 2020

British police said they had detained a man after a car was crashed into a north London police station on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident took place just before 7pm at Edmonton Police station which was then evacuated.

Unverified footage on social media showed a car at the front of the station and a man appearing to start a fire on the street outside before being grappled onto the ground by officers.

Warmer seas keep hurricanes stronger for longer, study says

Warmer seas caused by climate change are making hurricanes stronger for longer after landfall, increasing the destruction they can wreak on impact, a new study has found.

Researchers warn the finding suggests inland communities - which may be less prepared than coastal regions to face hurricanes - are increasingly at risk.

The effects of climate change on tropical storms including hurricanes are still being studied, although the warming planet is already known to be making storms bigger and stronger.

Spain to demand negative Covid-19 test from high-risk air travellers

Spain will from Nov 23 demand a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours for air travellers arriving from countries with a high risk of contracting Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding to an array of internal restrictions.

One of Europe's main Covid-19 hotspots with 1,417,709 cases and 40,105 deaths, Spain had increasingly become an exception in the region for its policy of - so far - not asking visitors to show a negative swab test on arrival.

It will now use European Union criteria to define which countries are classified as high risk, the ministry said, and require test certificates in Spanish or English at airports.

Motor racing: Williams F1 team boss tests positive for Covid-19

Williams' acting principal Simon Roberts tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and will miss this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix, the Formula One team said.

Williams, last in the championship with four races remaining, said Roberts had not travelled to Istanbul or been in close contact with any other members of the race team.

He had been negative on Monday but tested again after showing minor symptoms.

