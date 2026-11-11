Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 11, 2026

A senior US soldier was detained in the UK on Nov 10 on suspicion of spying for Russia.

US Army soldier suspected in UK of ‘espionage’ for Russia

A senior US Army soldier was arrested in Britain on suspicion of assisting Russian intelligence, British police said on Nov 10, after the US removed aircraft from British military bases over a separate apparent threat from Iran.

FBI director Kash Patel said the arrest of the 41-year-old man related to “allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies.”

Brigadier-General Sean Stinchon, the commanding general of US Army Counterintelligence Command, added: “The alleged conduct of a senior soldier, entrusted with sensitive information, is a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent.”

The arrest, which took place near the city of Gloucester, west England, on Nov 10 “is not linked to any other ongoing counter terrorism policing investigations”, British police said.

READ MORE HERE

After fridge hacks, home appliances could be next

PHOTO: AFP

After recent attacks on supermarket fridges, home appliances could be next, the EU’s cyber chief told AFP on Nov 10, as he urged Europe to invest more to counter growing cyber threats.

Supermarkets in at least 12 European countries were hit by cyberattacks in October and November, with France the worst affected.

“Security should not and cannot be an afterthought,” Juhan Lepassaar, executive director of the EU’s cybersecurity agency, ENISA, said.

READ MORE HERE

Ritz, Al-Fayed properties searched in trafficking probe

PHOTOS: AFP

French police have advanced an investigation into a vast alleged international network trafficking women for Mohamed Al-Fayed, prosecutors told AFP on Nov 10, searching luxury properties linked to the late billionaire, including the Ritz hotel.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said authorities had searched the famed five-star Paris hotel, the former royal residence Villa Windsor and the Castel Sainte-Therese in Saint-Tropez, one of the most exclusive villas on the French Riviera.

Prosecutors said individuals had been held for questioning and authorities were analysing computers, phones and other digital media in operations that represent a development in a probe launched in 2025 to track down accomplices of Fayed and his late brother, Salah Al-Fayed.

READ MORE HERE

Meghan’s dad sent back to jail after cutting off ankle bracelet

PHOTO: REUTERS

Thomas Markle, an accused child sexual predator and the estranged father of Britain’s Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, was ordered back to jail on Nov 10 after cutting off an electronic monitoring device he was supposed to wear as a condition of home confinement, federal prosecutors said.

US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Saxe Griffin ordered the 82-year-old father-in-law of Prince Harry returned to federal detention without bond at a hearing in Tampa, Florida, according to the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, where the case against him is pending.

Thomas Markle was arrested and charged on Nov 6 on a single federal count of possessing child sexual abuse material, including two explicit photographs of himself posed with a naked underage girl and other images of him with children in various stages of undress.

READ MORE HERE

UK author, comedian Walliams accused of grooming teens

PHOTO: DWALLIAMS/INSTAGRAM

UK media on Nov 10 published allegations that British comedian and children’s author David Walliams groomed teenage fans and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl as well as harassing young female colleagues.

The claims, published by The Guardian newspaper and ITV news channel, came after a joint investigation into allegations by multiple women dating as far back as 2003.

Walliams, who lost a High Court battle against being identified in the UK media and did not appeal, denied targeting teenagers and using his fame to manipulate them to have sex, his lawyers told media.

READ MORE HERE