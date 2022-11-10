While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 10

Russia orders troops out of Kherson in major reversal

Russia ordered its troops to withdraw from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Wednesday in a further major blow to its campaign amid a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

“Begin to pull out troops,” Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a televised meeting with Russia’s commander in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin.

The commander had proposed the “difficult decision” of pulling back from Kherson and setting up defences on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

