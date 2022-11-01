While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 1

Suspect in attack on House Speaker Pelosi's husband faces two federal counts
The US Justice Department on Monday charged a 42-year-old man accused of attacking US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul with assault and attempted kidnapping, the agency said in a statement on Monday.
David DePape, 42, is accused of breaking into the Pelosi residence early on Friday and assaulting Paul Pelosi, 82. The two counts he faces carries up to 50 years in prison, the department said.
Police have not offered a motive for Friday’s assault on Paul Pelosi, 82, who according to his wife’s office underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his hands and right arm, though doctors expect a full recovery.
Questions raised about lax crowd control as South Koreans mourn crowd crush tragedy
As South Koreans mourn the death of 155 people in an unprecedented crowd crush at Seoul’s nightlife district Itaewon during the Halloween festivities, questions are being raised about poor crowd management and insufficient police deployment, which may have contributed to the disaster.
Some 10,000 people visited memorial sites set up all over the country to pay respects to the victims on Monday, most of them in their 20s and 30s.
Hundreds of revellers got stuck in an entangled pile last Saturday when crowds moving in opposite directions converged in a narrow downhill alley next to the iconic Hamilton Hotel, causing some to fall and trigger a domino effect.
Biden threatens tax hit for oil majors who fail to lower costs
US President Joe Biden plans to seek tax penalties for oil companies unless they invest their record profits in lowering household costs and ramping up production, a White House official said Monday.
The comments come days after US oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron reported bumper earnings, reflecting how a surge in crude prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has boosted the industry.
Natural gas costs have also risen, due to Europe’s mobilisation to offset lost imports from Russia.
Overcrowded Schiphol to extend passenger compensation
Amsterdam’s queue-hit Schiphol airport said Monday it was extending compensation for travellers who missed flights, as long waiting times continued at one of Europe’s biggest air hubs.
Due to severe staff shortages after laying off thousands during the Covid pandemic, passengers at Schiphol have been confronted with huge lines sometimes lasting hours, as air travel and traveller numbers bounced back.
“The compensation scheme now applies to the period from 12 August to 31 October,” the airport operator Royal Schiphol Group said in a statement.
Taylor Swift first artist to claim entire top 10 on hot songs chart
Taylor Swift made music history Monday, becoming the first artist ever to simultaneously nab all ten of the top US song chart’s spots after the release of her album “Midnights.”
The total takeover saw her song Anti-Hero launch in the Billboard Hot 100‘s top spot.
It’s the first time in the chart’s 64-year history that a single artist has claimed the entire top 10, Billboard said.