While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 1

Suspect in attack on House Speaker Pelosi's husband faces two federal counts

The US Justice Department on Monday charged a 42-year-old man accused of attacking US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul with assault and attempted kidnapping, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

David DePape, 42, is accused of breaking into the Pelosi residence early on Friday and assaulting Paul Pelosi, 82. The two counts he faces carries up to 50 years in prison, the department said.

Police have not offered a motive for Friday’s assault on Paul Pelosi, 82, who according to his wife’s office underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his hands and right arm, though doctors expect a full recovery.

READ MORE HERE

Questions raised about lax crowd control as South Koreans mourn crowd crush tragedy