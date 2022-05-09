While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 9

G-7 leaders pledge to stop oil imports in further economic isolation of Russia
The Group of Seven leaders said in a joint statement on Sunday that they will reinforce Russia's economic isolation and "elevate" a campaign against Russian elites who support President Vladimir Putin.
After meeting virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the leaders said they would cut off key services on which Russia depends, reinforcing the isolation of Russia "across all sectors of its economy."
They also committed to phasing out dependency on Russian energy, including by banning imports of Russian oil.
"(W)e will continue and elevate our campaign against the financial elites and family members, who support President Putin in his war effort and squander the resources of the Russian people," the statement added.
US Senate to vote on abortion rights Bill on May 11: Schumer
The US Senate will vote on legislation to codify abortion rights into law on Wednesday in reaction to the leaked draft decision indicating the Supreme Court is poised to overturn its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
"Every American will see how every senator stands," Schumer said during a news conference with state leaders in New York. Republicans "can't duck it anymore. Republicans have tried to duck it."
The Democrat said he will file cloture on Monday and the 100-seat chamber will vote on the bill on Wednesday.
German Chancellor Scholz says on WWII anniversary Putin will not win his war
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a televised address to the nation on Sunday, marking the anniversary of the end of World War II, assured Ukraine of solidarity in its fight against Russia's invasion.
"Putin will not win this war. Ukraine will persevere," said Scholz.
The date takes on special meaning this year as two countries that were once victims of Nazi Germany - Ukraine and Russia - are now at war because Russia unleashed it, he said.
Football: Man City trounce Newcastle to open up three-point lead in EPL title race
Pep Guardiola said he never doubted Manchester City’s response to Champions League heartbreak after thrashing Newcastle 5-0 on Sunday to take a firm grip of the Premier League title race.
Raheem Sterling’s double and goals from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden moved Guardiola’s men three points clear of Liverpool with three games left to play.
City also edged four goals ahead of the Reds on goal difference, which could still decide the title if the defending champions lose one of their remaining games against Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa.
Tennis: Teenager Alcaraz crushes Zverev in Madrid Open final
Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz raced to the Madrid Open title on Sunday, brushing aside German Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 in 62 minutes.
The victory in just over an hour, took the 19-year-old’s winning streak to 10 matches and gave him a second consecutive title after victory last month in Barcelona.
Alcaraz beat Rafael Nadal and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic on his way to the Madrid final – a first in a clay court tournament – and will climb to No. 6 in the world on Monday.