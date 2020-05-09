While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 9

Top Pence aide, married to key Trump adviser, diagnosed with coronavirus

US Vice-President Mike Pence's press secretary, the wife of one of President Donald Trump's senior advisers, has tested positive for the coronavirus, raising alarm about the virus' potential spread within the White House's inner most circle.

The diagnosis of Katie Miller, who is married to White House immigration adviser Stephen Miller, was revealed by Trump in a meeting with Republican lawmakers on Friday, a day after news that Trump's personal valet had tested positive for the virus.

“Katie, she tested very good for a long period of time and then all of a sudden today she tested positive,” Trump said, noting he himself had not been in contact with her but that she had spent time with the vice-president.

“I understand Mike has been tested...and he tested negative.”

New York child dies from rare disease linked to Covid-19

A five-year-old boy in New York state has died from a rare inflammatory disease believed to be caused by the new coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

"There have been 73 reported cases in NY (state) of children getting severely ill with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock-like syndrome.

"On Thursday, a 5-year-old boy passed away from these complications, believed to be caused by Covid-19," Cuomo wrote on Twitter.

Oceans may rise over a metre by 2100, five metres by 2300

Oceans are likely to rise as much as 1.3 metres by 2100 if Earth's surface warms another 3.5 deg C, scientists warned on Friday.

By 2300, when ice sheets covering West Antarctica and Greenland will have shed trillions of tonnes in mass, sea levels could go up by more than five metres under that temperature scenario, redrawing the planet's coastlines, they reported in a peer-reviewed survey of more than 100 leading experts.

About 10 per cent of the world's population, or 770 million people, today live on land less than five metres above the high tide line.

One of the world's oldest men marks his 116th birthday in South Africa

South African Fredie Blom celebrated his 116th birthday on Friday unphased by the coronavirus crisis, over 100 years since the Spanish flu pandemic killed his sister.

"I have lived this long because of God's grace," said Blom, possibly one of the oldest men in the world.

Lighting a cigarette, he recalled the 1918 pandemic that left tens of millions dead worldwide including his sister.

Actress Lori Loughlin, other parents lose bid to dismiss US college scam charges

A federal judge on Friday declined to dismiss the charges against Full House actress Lori Loughlin and other wealthy parents awaiting trial in the US college admissions scandal after they accused investigators of fabricating evidence.

US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston accepted the explanations prosecutors provided to counter allegations by defence lawyers that investigators pushed a cooperating witness to lie and trick parents into making incriminating statements.

That witness was William "Rick" Singer, a college admissions consultant who has admitted to orchestrating a vast scheme to use bribery and other forms of fraud to help wealthy parents get their children in to top schools.

