While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 9

China to retaliate if US raises tariffs as planned: Commerce ministry

China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday it would take retaliatory measures if Washington went ahead with a plan to raise tariffs on Chinese imports on Friday.

Escalating trade frictions were not in the interests of either country or the world, the ministry said.

The United States will raise tariffs from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on US$200 billion (S$272 billion) worth of Chinese imports effective Friday, according to a notice posted to the Federal Register on Wednesday.

Superjet flights cancelled following Russian plane disaster

Russian national carrier Aeroflot cancelled four flights that normally use the Sukhoi Superjet aircraft Wednesday, days after a deadly crash-landing in Moscow where 41 people died in a fire.



The Superjet-100 bound for the Russian arctic city of Murmansk turned around after being struck by lightning. PHOTO: AFP



A total of five Aeroflot flights were cancelled by early evening, according to the Sheremetyevo airport online schedule, four of which usually use the Sukhoi Superjet.

These included flights to domestic destinations and the Swedish city of Gothenburg, AFP saw.

Malaysian PM Mahathir urges Malays to work harder, compete



Dr Mahathir on Wednesday urged the Malays to buck up or forever live in the shadows of other ethnic communities like the Chinese and Indians. PHOTO: BERNAMA



As Pakatan Harapan (PH) ushers in its first year of governance, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has issued a cautionary warning to Malaysia's majority race to stop expecting handouts and work harder.

"Yes they (Malay) are the majority. But they are weak," said Tun Dr Mahathir in a live interview on Wednesday (May 8) with state television station RTM1. "Weak in terms of economy... Weak in political mindset. They are the majority but they divide themselves into four parties which become minority parties and require assistance from other parties."

The Premier was referring to the country's four Malay race-based parties - his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Amanah Negara in the PH coalition, and opposition parties Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

Huawei CFO Meng arrives in Canada court for pre-extradition hearing



Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested at Vancouver's airport in December on a US warrant and is fighting extradition on fraud charges that she misled global banks about Huawei's relationship with a company operating in Iran. PHOTO: AFP



Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in a Canadian courtroom on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be a long legal battle against the United States' request that she be extradited to face fraud charges.

The pre-extradition hearing is the latest development in a case that has escalated tensions between China and both the United States and Canada.

Meng, 47, the daughter of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested at Vancouver's airport in December on a US warrant and is fighting extradition on fraud charges that she misled global banks about Huawei's relationship with a company operating in Iran.

British PM Theresa May rejects calls for resignation timetable



British Prime Minister Theresa May is under increasing pressure from MPs and activists unhappy over her handling of Brexit, which was meant to have taken place on March 29 but has been delayed twice. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday resisted demands from within her party to give a clear timetable for stepping down, with her spokesman insisting she would stay until Britain's exit from the EU is finalised.

"She is here to deliver Brexit in phase one and then she will leave to make way for new leadership for phase two," the Downing Street spokesman said.

The Conservative leader is under increasing pressure from MPs and activists unhappy over her handling of Brexit, which was meant to have taken place on March 29 but has been delayed twice.

