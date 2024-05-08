While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 8

Pajamas, ‘honeybunch’ and sex: Stormy testifies
It was the courtroom face-off everyone was waiting for – testimony of high legal importance, and salacious sexual content.
Donald Trump, the former US president who has always prided himself on being in charge and in control, was forced to sit silently and listen to a porn star describe in open court a bedroom encounter that he denies ever took place.
“When I opened the bathroom door to come out, Mr Trump had come into the bedroom,” Stormy Daniels told the New York court.
“The intention was pretty clear, someone stripped down to their underwear posing on the bed waiting for you.”
Espionage fears after UK military database hacked
The British government has admitted that the payroll database of its Ministry of Defence – handled by a commercial contractor rather than the government’s computer systems – was hacked.
The cyber breach has potentially compromised the bank details and personal data and addresses of regular and reserve military personnel, as well as some military veterans – an estimated total of 250,000 individuals.
Officials in London refuse to identify the culprit, apart from indicating that it is likely to be a state operating as a “malign actor”, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak termed it on May 7.
Security guard shot outside rapper Drake’s Toronto home
Canadian police on May 7 were investigating a pre-dawn shooting at the home of superstar rapper Drake, whose sprawling property in a tony Toronto neighbourhood remained cordoned off.
Police inspector Paul Krawczyk said a security guard at the mansion on The Bridle Path road was taken to hospital with serious injuries sustained from an apparent gunshot wound after suspects in a vehicle opened fire.
The guard was standing outside the gates in front of the residence when the shooting occurred, Insp Krawczyk told reporters.
Airport queues as UK Border Force hit by outage
UK Border Force on May 7 experienced a nationwide outage, affecting eGates at many airports, according to UK airports.
“We are aware of an issue with UK Border Force’s systems across the country, affecting a significant number of airports,” Manchester Airport said, in a statement to Reuters.
London Stansted Airport and Heathrow also confirmed in posts on X that the Border Force is down as part of a nationwide issue.
Hummels takes Dortmund to Champions League final
Mats Hummels headed in the only goal as Borussia Dortmund stunned Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League semi-final second leg on May 7, winning 1-0 on the night and advancing 2-0 on aggregate to the June final at Wembley.
Hummels struck five minutes into the second half at the Parc des Princes and PSG were unable to muster a response, the home side all out of luck as they hit the woodwork four times in total.
Dortmund, who sit fifth in the German Bundesliga, were never expected to go so far and will be underdogs in the June 1 showpiece regardless of whether they face their old rivals Bayern Munich or Real Madrid, who meet on May 8.