While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 8

Putin doesn't believe he can afford to lose in Ukraine: CIA chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that he cannot afford to lose in Ukraine and is "doubling down" on the war, but shows no signs of planning to use tactical nuclear weapons, CIA director Bill Burns said on Saturday.
Despite the failure of Russian forces to capture Kyiv and their struggle to advance along the war's main front lines in the southeastern Donbas region, the Russian leader has not changed his view that his troops can defeat Ukraine's, Burns said.
Putin's belief in the Russian military's ability to wear down Ukrainian resistance probably has not been shaken despite key battlefield defeats, the US spy chief told a Financial Times conference.
"I think he's in a frame of mind in which he doesn't believe he can afford to lose," Burns said.
WHO gathers evidence for possible war crimes probe
The World Health Organisation (WHO) is gathering evidence for a possible war crimes investigation into attacks it says it has documented by Russia on health care facilities in Ukraine, it said in Kyiv on Saturday.
WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan, on an unannounced visit together with WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a news conference it was the explicit responsibility of warring parties to avoid attacking health facilities.
Yet the WHO had already documented 200 attacks on hospitals and clinics in the country.
Berlin probes device found at residence housing Russian media
Berlin criminal investigators and prosecutors were on Saturday studying a device found and destroyed at a residential building housing Russian news agency staff in the city's Steglitz district, Berlin authorities said.
The device was found on Friday and investigators were looking into how dangerous it had been and who it was aimed at, a Berlin police spokesman said in response to an enquiry in the morning.
A statement issued jointly by the police and the city state's prosecutor in the afternoon said the possible motivation behind placing the device was now the subject of investigation by the department of state security at Berlin's state criminal police office and the prosecutor's office.
YouTube star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome
British YouTube travel blogger Benjamin Rich, who specialises in remote and sometimes dangerous parts of the world, has been arrested at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.
Dmitry Rogozin said in an online post that Rich - whose Bald and Bankrupt channel has 3.53 million followers - and Alina Tseliupa had been detained near one of the launch pads at Baikonur, which Russia rents from Kazakhstan.
Local authorities were determining "the exact level of participation in illegal activities" by the pair, said Rogozin, who posted photos of Rich's visa and Tseliupa's passport.
Man United concede four in 'humiliating' defeat at Brighton
Ralf Rangnick apologised after Manchester United's dismal season hit a new low with a "humiliating" 4-0 defeat against Brighton on Saturday.
United have endured a host of loss in one of their most embarrassing seasons for decades and this lacklustre loss was among the very worst.
Rangnick's side were routed by goals from Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard at the Amex Stadium.