While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 8

Putin doesn't believe he can afford to lose in Ukraine: CIA chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that he cannot afford to lose in Ukraine and is "doubling down" on the war, but shows no signs of planning to use tactical nuclear weapons, CIA director Bill Burns said on Saturday.

Despite the failure of Russian forces to capture Kyiv and their struggle to advance along the war's main front lines in the southeastern Donbas region, the Russian leader has not changed his view that his troops can defeat Ukraine's, Burns said.

Putin's belief in the Russian military's ability to wear down Ukrainian resistance probably has not been shaken despite key battlefield defeats, the US spy chief told a Financial Times conference.

"I think he's in a frame of mind in which he doesn't believe he can afford to lose," Burns said.

