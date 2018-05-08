While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 8

Melania Trump announces official work in rare public remarks

First Lady Melania Trump announced a campaign Monday (May 7) to raise awareness of children's issues including social media use and opioid abuse, making a rare solo public appearance in the Rose Garden of the White House to formally launch her official work.

"As a mother and as First Lady, it concerns me that in today's fast-paced and ever-connected world, children can be less prepared to express or manage their emotions and oftentimes turn to forms of destructive or addictive behaviour such as bullying, drug addiction, or even suicide," the First Lady said.

President Donald Trump sat in the audience as she spoke.

Trump to announce decision on Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump said he would announce a decision on the future of the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday (May 8) as European countries piled pressure on Washington to remain in the 2015 agreement.

Trump has threatened to withdraw from the deal, which provided Iran with relief from economic sanctions in exchange for limiting its uranium enrichment capacity, unless European signatories to the accord fix what he has called its shortcomings.

"I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm," Trump said in a Twitter post on Monday (May 7).

NRA names Oliver North, known for Reagan-era scandal, as president

The National Rifle Association on Monday (May 7) named as its next president retired US Marine Colonel Oliver North, a conservative commentator best known for his central role in the 1980s Iran-Contra affair.

The group named North following its weekend annual meeting in Dallas, where President Donald Trump vowed not to tighten US firearms laws despite suggesting earlier this year that he would take on the NRA in the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida school.

"Oliver North is a legendary warrior for American freedom, a gifted communicator and skilled leader," NRA Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre said in a statement.

Menus with calorie counts now a must in US as Obama-era rule takes effect

An Obama-era rule requiring thousands of US restaurants, stores and movie theatres to post nutritional information for items on their menus kicked in Monday (May 7), reminding Americans they are what they eat.

The calorie-labelling rules were a controversial provision of former president Barack Obama's signature 2010 health care law - which President Donald Trump has pushed to dismantle - and their implementation has been postponed several times.

But the Food and Drug Administration announced last year it would press ahead with the regulation, which requires chains with 20 or more locations as well as grocery stores and convenience chains to post calorie counts for standard menu items.

Tennis: Djokovic edges past Nishikori at Madrid Open

Novak Djokovic scored his best-ranked victory in almost a year by coming through his nightmare first round against world number 20 Kei Nishikori at the Madrid Open on Monday (May 7).

The 12-time major champion could now face Kyle Edmund in round two, if the Briton wins his own awkward opener on Tuesday against the talented Daniil Medvedev.

Not long ago, Djokovic versus Nishikori would have been a match for the latter stages of a grand slam but struggles with fitness and form caused these two to meet first up on Manolo Santana.

