While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 7

Gas leak blamed for blast at Havana hotel that kills nine

A deadly explosion hit a well-known hotel in downtown Havana on Friday, tearing a gash several floors high in the side of the building, killing at least nine people and sending another 30 to hospital, witnesses and state media said.

Speaking from the scene on Cuban television, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the blast at the historic Hotel Saratoga appeared to have been caused by a gas leak.

“In no case was it a bomb or an attack,” he later told Reuters, as he left the capital’s Calixto Garcia hospital, where many of the injured were treated.

‘It’s just a very unfortunate accident.”

READ MORE HERE

Explosion in Madrid building kills two people, injures 18