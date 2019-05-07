While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 7

Pompeo slams China, Russia for 'aggressive' Arctic behaviour

The US on Monday (May 6) said it planned to beef up its Arctic presence to keep Russia's and China's "aggressive behaviour" in check in the resource-rich region.

"The region has become an arena of global power and competition" owing to vast reserves of oil, gas, minerals and fish stocks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned in a speech in Rovaniemi, northern Finland.

"Just because the Arctic is a place of wilderness does not mean it should become a place of lawlessness," he said.

Ex-lawyer Cohen reports to prison, blasts Trump for ‘injustice and lies’

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, took a parting shot at his former boss – denouncing “xenophobia, injustice and lies” - before reporting to a US federal prison on Monday (May 6) to begin a three-year sentence.

Cohen, who once vowed to “take a bullet” for Trump but now calls him a “con man,” checked into the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, about 70 miles (110 km) northwest of New York City, to serve his sentence for arranging hush payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with Trump, financial crimes and lying to Congress.

Cohen, 52, hinted he had more secrets to divulge as he made brief remarks to a crush of camera crews and reporters gathered on the sidewalk outside his Manhattan residence – the Trump Park Avenue apartment building – before being driven to the prison.

Private jet crashes in Mexico, 14 feared dead



The wreckage of a private jet that was flying from Las Vegas to Monterrey, in northern Mexico, was found Monday (May 6), an official said, after the plane disappeared with 14 people believed to be on board.

Air-traffic controllers said they lost contact with the Bombardier Challenger 601 jet on Sunday evening, after it abruptly lost altitude over the state of Coahuila, in northern Mexico.

Authorities flying over the area Monday spotted wreckage whose characteristics matched that of the missing jet.

Turkey election body orders Istanbul vote re-run



Turkey’s top election body ordered a re-run of the Istanbul mayoral election on Monday (May 6) after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party complained about its shock defeat in the vote, the state news agency reported.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) narrowly lost Turkey’s biggest city in March 31 local elections, ending the party and its predecessors’ 25-year control of the metropolis.

The new election will take place on June 23, according to the state-run TRT broadcaster.

Trump tariff threat leaves US-China talks in limbo as markets fall

US President Donald Trump's escalation of a trade war with China left plans in limbo on Monday (May 6) for high-level negotiations later this week to end the dispute.

Stocks around the world tumbled and oil prices hit a one-month low after Trump tweeted on Sunday that he would raise tariffs on US$200 billion (S$272 billion) worth of Chinese goods to 25 per cent from 10 per cent by the end of the week, and would "soon" target the remaining Chinese imports with tariffs.

The announcement ended a four-month truce in a trade war that has cost the world's two largest economies billions of dollars, slowed global growth and disrupted manufacturing and farming.

