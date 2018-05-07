While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 7

Trump lawyer Giuliani does not rule out payments were made to other women

US President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani said on Sunday (May 6) he would not rule out the possibility that payments were made to women other than porn star Stormy Daniels to get them to stay silent about allegations against Trump.

Giuliani told ABC's This Week that he had no knowledge of whether former Trump attorney Michael Cohen had other payments, but he said: "I would think if it was necessary, yes. He (Cohen) made payments for the president or he's conducted business for the president."

Giuliani called the US$130,000 (S$170,000) Cohen paid to Daniels in 2016 a"nuisance payment." Daniels alleges that she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied Daniels'allegations.

Tunisia's Ennahda claims victory in landmark local poll

Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda party claimed victory late on Sunday (May 6) in the country's first free municipal elections, a key step in a democratic transition marred by economic disappointment.

After polling stations closed at 6 pm, top Ennahda official Lotfi Zitoun told Reuters the party was more than five per cent ahead of its secularist rival, Nidaa Tounes, citing vote counts observed by the party.

Ennahda and Nidaa Tounes are also coalition partners in the national government. They were expected to dominate the long-delayed polls, which will see officials elected in 350 municipalities for the first time since a 2011 uprising ended decades of authoritarian rule.

No secret chambers behind ancient Egypt's young king Tutankhamen: Research

Researchers at Italy's Turin Polytechnic University have found no evidence of the existence of any hidden chambers behind the walls in the tomb of ancient Egypt's boy-king, Tutankhamen, the Antiquities Ministry said on Sunday (May 6).

Experts have been divided over the existence of a concealed chamber behind the tomb, which some believe could be the final resting place of the lost Queen, Nefertiti.

International interest in Nefertiti is high. She died in the 14th century B.C. and is thought to be Tutankhamen's stepmother, and any confirmation of her final resting place would be the most remarkable Egyptian archaeological find this century.

Football: Giroud sinks Liverpool to keep Chelsea's top four bid alive

Olivier Giroud boosted Chelsea's bid to snatch a place in the Premier League's top four as the France striker sealed a 1-0 win over Liverpool that brought the Champions League finalists back down to earth on Sunday (May 6).

Giroud's first-half header at Stamford Bridge lifted fifth-placed Chelsea to within two points of fourth-placed Tottenham in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

A fourth successive victory equalled Chelsea's longest league winning streak this season, keeping them in the hunt for a top four finish while denting third-placed Liverpool's challenge for the same target.

Football: 'Merci Arsene' as Arsenal rout Burnley in Wenger farewell

"I will miss you" Arsene Wenger told the Arsenal fans after being given a fitting farewell in his final home game in charge after 22 years with a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley on Sunday (May 6).

On a day dominated by tributes to the Frenchman, both teams formed a guard of honour for Wenger, 68, before kick-off to a chorus of "there's only one Arsene Wenger".

All around a full house of 60,000 at the Emirates - in stark contrast to recent league games when fans have stayed away in protest at a poor season - fans sported red t-shirts emblazoned with "Merci Arsene" (Thank you Arsene).

