While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 6

Battles rage at plant as UN rushes to evacuate civilians
Scores of Ukrainians remained trapped on Thursday in a Mariupol steel works that has been rocked by heavy explosions as Russian forces fought for control of Ukraine's last stronghold in the ruined city and the United Nations rushed to evacuate civilians.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said more civilians had been rescued from Mariupol but Russia was shelling the Azovstal steel plant where an estimated 200 civilians were still in underground bunkers with little food or water.
President Vladimir Putin said Russia was prepared to provide safe passage for the civilians but reiterated calls for Ukrainian forces inside to disarm. Clinging on desperately, Ukrainian fighters have reported fierce battles with Russian troops.
Putin declared victory over Mariupol on April 21 and ordered his forces to seal off the Soviet-era plant but not venture inside its underground tunnel network. The Kremlin denies Ukrainian allegations that Russian troops stormed the plant in recent days.
Covid-19 led to 15 million deaths globally, not 5 million
Almost three times as many people have died as a result of Covid-19 as official data shows, according to a new World Health Organisation (WHO) report, the most comprehensive look at the true global toll of the pandemic so far.
There were 14.9 million excess deaths associated with Covid-19 by the end of 2021, the UN body said on Thursday.
The official count of deaths directly attributable to Covid-19 and reported to WHO in that period, from January 2020 to the end of December 2021, is slightly more than 5.4 million.
Three killed in Israel attack, police launch manhunt
At least three people were killed in an attack in the central Israeli city of Elad as the Jewish state marked its independence day on Thursday, following a brief lull in deadly unrest.
Police said that a manhunt had been launched, including with helicopters and roadblocks, to find a vehicle that had fled the scene.
The Magen David Adom emergency response service, which confirmed the deaths, said three others were in a serious condition after the incident, which comes following a series of fatal attacks committed by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs in recent weeks.
Armed robbers strike Chanel jewellery store in Paris
Thieves armed with at least one gun robbed a Chanel watch and jewellery store in central Paris on Thursday and then sped off on motorbikes, police said.
The robbery took place during the day in the Place Vendome area in central Paris, the site of another high-profile robbery last year.
Video footage on Twitter - which Paris police said was authentic - showed one robber with what appears to be an automatic weapon outside the Chanel shop on Rue de la Paix.
Heard says Depp struck her in fit of jealousy
Amber Heard testified on Thursday that her ex-husband Johnny Depp slapped and kicked her on a plane after accusing her of having an affair with her co-star James Franco.
"I felt embarrassed," Heard told the jury hearing the multi-million dollar defamation suit filed against her by Depp. "It was the first time that anything like that had happened in front of somebody."
The 36-year-old actress recounted several instances of alleged physical abuse by the Pirates Of The Caribbean star during her second day on the witness stand at the trial being held in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia.