While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 6

White House plans to wind down coronavirus task force in coming weeks

The White House is having conversations about when to wind down its coronavirus task force, and is looking at the possibility of starting to move coordination of the US response to federal agencies around the Memorial Day weekend, Vice-President Mike Pence said on Tuesday.

Pence said President Donald Trump's administration was starting to look at the Memorial Day window of time at the end of the month to begin transitioning to having agencies manage the coronavirus response in a more traditional manner.

Administration officials are telling task force members and their staff to expect the group to wind down within weeks, according to the New York Times, which first reported bringing the task force to a close.

The task force will finish up as the White House moves forward on Trump's plan to reopen the country after many states ordered people to stay at home in order to slow the spread of the potentially deadly coronavirus.

READ MORE HERE

'Not easy' living with Covid-19 and Canada PM Justin Trudeau, says wife

Being sick with Covid-19 and living under the same roof as the prime minister of Canada and their three young children was "not easy", the wife of Justin Trudeau, who contracted the disease in March, said on Tuesday.

"My husband worked from 7am to 9pm in his office, then I was the one with the children, so I had to be extremely careful," Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau told public broadcaster Radio-Canada.

"I was alone with the children, I had to distance myself, I had gloves, a mask and everything, but it was not easy," she said.

READ MORE HERE

Boy aged 5 is stopped by police on US highway

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

The driver of the SUV swerved on the freeway at 32pmh (51kmh) when a trooper for the Utah Highway Patrol pulled him over.

The trooper could not see a head above the seat's headrest and thought the driver might have been impaired.

But when he approached the driver's side window, the trooper was surprised to see a boy.

READ MORE HERE

Fire breaks out at UAE residential tower, seven injuries reported

Breaking:

Huge fire at the Abbco Tower in Sharjah, #UAE. The skyscraper is 48 stories and is a residential building. pic.twitter.com/K6MG88K8wx — Ahmad Algohbary (@AhmadAlgohbary) May 5, 2020

Firefighters brought under control a fire that broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night, Sharjah's government media office said.

Seven people were treated for minor injuries from the fire in the tower in Sharjah's Al Nahda area and taken to hospital for treatment, the media office tweeted.

Videos on social media purportedly of the fire showed burning debris falling from a tower engulfed in flames, which local media said was the 48-storey Abbco Tower.

READ MORE HERE

Tom Cruise aims higher with movie shot on space station

Action star Tom Cruise is working on a movie shot in outer space, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said on Tuesday.

"Nasa is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space-Station!," Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter.

"We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @Nasa's ambitious plans a reality," Bridenstine added.

READ MORE HERE