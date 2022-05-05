While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 5

EU plans total embargo on Russian oil imports

The European Union has unveiled plans for a total embargo on imports of Russian oil by the end of this year in response to Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

Announcing a “complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined”, Dr Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, the EU’s executive, warned the European Parliament on Wednesday that the measure “will not be easy” for either national economies or individual consumers, who may face higher energy prices.

But since Europe wants Ukraine to “win this war”, the anticipated costs would “simply” have to be accepted, she argued, to loud and almost unanimous applause from European MPs.

The move, likely to be augmented with separate restrictions on purchases of Russian natural gas, amounts to the most severe economic decoupling between Russia and Europe since World War II.

