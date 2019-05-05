While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 5

Trump says Kim won’t break ‘promise to me’ after North Korea weapons test

US President Donald Trump brushed off news of a possible weapons test by North Korea, vowing that leader Kim Jong Un “will do nothing to interfere” and that a denuclearisation deal with the US “will happen”.

Saturday’s tweet, posted while Mr Trump was in a motorcade to the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, was the President’s first response to news overnight that Pyongyang had fired numerous short-range projectiles off its eastern coast on Saturday, according to South Korean authorities.

The move was seen as Mr Kim’s latest and most provocative signal of frustration over talks with Mr Trump following the pair’s failed summit in Vietnam in February.

The significance of the test was difficult to assess as South Korea revised its account of the nature and scale of the weapons discharged from the eastern port of Wonsan just after 9am Saturday local time.

Brexit deal could be done in 'next few days', top Conservative says

Prime Minister Theresa May could reach a Brexit deal with the opposition Labour Party within days, a leading Conservative Party figure said on Saturday, after senior ministers urged compromise following poor local election results.

Ruth Davidson, the Conservatives’ leader in Scotland, told party members that a cross-partisan agreement on Brexit was needed before this month’s European elections, or Britain’s major parties would face an even bigger backlash from voters.

The Conservatives lost 1,332 seats on English local councils that were up for re-election, and Labour – which would typically aim to gain hundreds of seats in a mid-term vote – instead lost 81.

Gaza-Israel violence flares into second day with rocket attacks, air strikes

Gaza militants fired more than 250 rockets into Israeli towns and villages through Saturday, while Israel hit back with tank shelling and air strikes that Palestinian officials said killed four people.

Cross-border hostilities which broke out on Friday flared into a second day, with Palestinians fleeing Israeli strikes in Gaza and air-raid sirens sending Israelis running to shelters as interceptor missiles blew up rockets in the sky.

The escalation, which comes just ahead of both the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and Israel’s Independence Day holiday, prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to convene security chiefs.

Football: Liverpool back on top with 3-2 Newcastle win but Salah injured

Liverpool struck late through Divock Origi to move back top of the Premier League with a thrilling 3-2 win at Newcastle on Saturday and keep their hopes of a first title for 29 years alive but suffered a major scare after injury to Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool lost Salah to a head knock that will make him a doubt for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final, second leg against Barcelona.

Newcastle had twice come from behind through Christian Atsu and Salomon Rondon to cancel out goals from Virgil van Dijk and Salah.

Football: Pochettino defiant as poor Tottenham form continues

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino remained defiant despite his side preparing for their Champions League semi-final second leg against Ajax Amsterdam in disjointed fashion as they had two men sent off in a 1-0 defeat by Bournemouth.

Already trailing 1-0 in the tie ahead of the clash at the Amsterdam Arena on Wednesday, Tottenham looked to claim the three points on Saturday that would have made sure of another season of Champions League football in 2019-20.

However, Nathan Ake's stoppage-time header inflicted a 13th league defeat of the season on Spurs who had been reduced to nine men shortly after halftime.

