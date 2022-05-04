While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 4

Ukrainians decry 'suffering' in Russian-controlled areas

Ukrainian civilians fleeing Russian-occupied parts of the country allege violence, extortion and theft at the hands of Russian troops, not to mention daily humiliation at checkpoints.

"We suffered and suffered and suffered," said Igor Kydryavtsev, one of 10 Ukrainians who spoke to AFP about living under Russian control in southern Ukraine's Kherson region for around two months.

"If you say a single word in Ukrainian and someone hears you and tells them, they come to your house and take you away," he said.

"Some come back, others don't. You can't live like that."

