While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 4

Ukrainians decry 'suffering' in Russian-controlled areas
Ukrainian civilians fleeing Russian-occupied parts of the country allege violence, extortion and theft at the hands of Russian troops, not to mention daily humiliation at checkpoints.
"We suffered and suffered and suffered," said Igor Kydryavtsev, one of 10 Ukrainians who spoke to AFP about living under Russian control in southern Ukraine's Kherson region for around two months.
"If you say a single word in Ukrainian and someone hears you and tells them, they come to your house and take you away," he said.
"Some come back, others don't. You can't live like that."
This is our fight, German opposition leader says on Ukraine visit
Germany's opposition leader met Ukraine's president in Kyiv on Tuesday and said its battle against Russian invaders was a fight on behalf of freedom everywhere, raising pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to make an appearance in the Ukrainian capital.
Although Germany has become among the largest suppliers of arms to Kyiv, Berlin has been criticised for hesitating before agreeing to send heavy weapons and for its earlier support for dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's Christian Democrats who lost power in last September's election, said he would brief Scholz on his Ukraine trip, during which he toured the bombed-out town of Irpin before heading to nearby Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Experts sound alarm over baby tongue surgery
Lea had no problems breastfeeding her newborn son when she took him to see an osteopath in Paris, who nonetheless recommended surgery to cut a "too thick" strip of tissue under his tongue.
She said the osteopath indicated that "we don't really know why, but it's always better to have it cut".
The procedure, which is used to treat a condition called "tongue tie" that can make breastfeeding painful, has exploded in popularity in recent years but doctors warn it is often unnecessary, backed by little research and being pushed by for-profit consultants without medical training.
Liverpool beat Villarreal to reach Champions League final
Liverpool held off a stirring comeback from Villarreal to reach the Champions League final on Tuesday as second-half goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane secured a 5-2 aggregate victory.
Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Villarreal sparked hopes of a remarkable turnaround in the return at the Estadio de la Ceramica after Boulaye Dia finished in the third minute and Francis Coquelin headed in another to level the tie at 2-2.
But Jurgen Klopp threw on Diaz for Diogo Jota at the interval to shake Liverpool into life and it worked, the visitors scoring three times in 12 minutes to kill off Villarreal’s revival and advance to their third Champions League final in five years.
US judge refuses to toss Johnny Depp defamation suit
The US judge hearing the defamation suit filed by Pirates Of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard rejected a defence request on Tuesday to toss the case.
Lawyers for the 36-year-old Aquaman actress asked Judge Penney Azcarate to dismiss the suit after Depp's attorneys rested their case following three weeks of testimony in Fairfax County Circuit Court.
They claimed Depp had failed to prove he was defamed by a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post in which Heard described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."