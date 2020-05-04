While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 4

Sunny days draw crowds to beaches, parks as US reopens from lockdowns

Sunny days and warm weather are proving to be as challenging to manage as restaurants, hair salons and other businesses as about half of US states partially reopen their economies after the coronavirus lockdown.

On Saturday, thousands of people gathered on the National Mall in Washington to view a US Navy flyover to honour healthcare workers and others battling the pandemic.

In New York City, the warmest weather yet this spring caused picnickers and sunbathers to flock to green spaces in Manhattan, including crowded conditions at Christopher Street Pier in Greenwich Village, according to photos on social media.

Last week, California ordered beaches in Orange County to close, after crowds defied public health guidelines to throng the popular shoreline. That prompted protests by demonstrators who accused the state's Democratic governor of overreach.

READ MORE HERE

Confusion as Italy prepares to ease coronavirus lockdown

Italy was spending its last day in total lockdown Sunday, but the partial easing of strict coronavirus measures after a two-month shutdown was causing anxiety and confusion rather than elation.

Across the country, attempts to make plans for the first day of freedom were hampered by uncertainty over the rules. The government has a list of permitted activities, but regions are also making up their own regulations.

In this first stage, Italy's 60 million inhabitants will be able to move more freely within their own regions, visiting relatives, going to re-opened parks with their children and cycling or running further from home.

READ MORE HERE

Britain to trial new coronavirus tracing system

Britain will trial a new coronavirus tracing programme next week on the Isle of Wight, just off the south coast of England, cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Sunday as the government looks at how to minimise the risk of a second wave of infection.

Suffering one of the worst death tolls in Europe from Covid-19, Britain is confident that the peak of the virus has passed and is now looking at how to restart its shuttered economy and ease social restrictions on citizens.

A mass testing system along with the ability to trace people who have been in contact with those who test positive are seen as crucial to preventing a second spike and facilitating the relaxation of a lockdown which has lasted almost six weeks.

READ MORE HERE

Democrat Joe Biden wins in Kansas after all-mail-in vote

Joe Biden easily won the Democratic primary in Kansas after a vote that wrapped up on Saturday, conducted entirely via mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press reported on Sunday that Biden - the party's presumptive nominee - received 77% of the vote over Bernie Sanders with 23%.

The Vermont senator ended his campaign in April but was still in the running when the state Democratic party started mailing ballots to voters in late March.

READ MORE HERE

Zoom video app logins were put on sale on dark web: Sunday Times

Hackers put more than half a million login details for the teleconferencing app Zoom on the dark web, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The logins were put up for sale at 1 pence (S$0.02) each and were discovered and bought by cyber security intelligence company Cyble, the paper said.

Cyble purchased the logins from a Russian-speaking person on the Telegram messaging service, which allows anonymous messaging.

READ MORE HERE