While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 30

Trump says US to end Hong Kong’s preferential treatment, withdraw from WHO

The United States will end its preferential treatment of Hong Kong and cut ties with the World Health Organisation (WHO), said President Donald Trump on Friday in a broad sweep of announcements responding to what he called a “pattern of misconduct” by Beijing.

"The United States wants an open and constructive relationship with China but achieving that requires us to vigorously defend our national interests," he said, at a briefing where he also announced action over China’s handling of the Covid-19 outbreak, state-directed industrial espionage, and fraud by Chinese companies.

The US will revoke Hong Kong's preferential treatment as a customs and travel territory from the rest of China, said Mr Trump at the White House Rose Garden.

He added that the policy change will affect the full range of US-Hong Kong agreements from extradition to export controls, with few exceptions.

Britain pushing US to form 5G club of nations to cut out China's Huawei

Britain said on Friday it was pushing the United States to form a club of 10 nations that could develop its own 5G technology and reduce dependence on China's controversial telecoms giant Huawei.

The issue is expected to feature at a Group of Seven (G-7) summit that US President Donald Trump will host next month against the backdrop of a fierce confrontation with China that has been exacerbated by a global blame game over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Britain has allowed the Chinese global leader in 5G technology to build up to 35 per cent of the infrastructure necessary to roll out its new speedy data network.

US officer charged with murder over unarmed black man's death

The Minneapolis police officer accused of killing an unarmed African American man was arrested and charged with murder on Friday as authorities sought to restore peace after three nights of violent protests left parts of the city in flames.

Derek Chauvin is one of four officers fired after an explosive video emerged showing him kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed George Floyd for at least five minutes on Monday.

"This case is now ready, and we have charged it," said county prosecutor Mike Freeman amid outrage over the latest death of an African American at the hands of the police. Freeman said the three other officers were under investigation, and that he anticipated charges.

India warns airlines of locust swarm flight risk

ndia warned airlines on Friday that passenger flights could be disrupted and planes damaged by the unprecedented locust swarms currently plaguing large stretches of the country.

The worst insect invasion in nearly three decades has already caused massive damage to seasonal crops, crippling Indian farmers struggling with the impact of a months-long national coronavirus lockdown.

But the swarms have now become so large that the civil aviation ministry said they "pose a threat to aircraft in the critical landing and take off phase of the flight".

La Liga season to restart on June 11 with Sevilla-Real Betis

Spanish football's top-flight will resume after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic on June 11 with the local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis, the government's department for sport said in a statement on Friday.

The statement added that the season will finish by July 19, "depending on the evolution of the pandemic".

La Liga president Javier Tebas said earlier on Friday that the league is hoping the 2020/21 season can start on Sept 12.

