While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 30

Three dead, 16 missing as Hungarian river boat capsizes on Danube

At least three people are reported dead and sixteen are missing after a tourist boat capsized in the Hungarian capital on Wednesday with dozens of people on board, and a rescue effort was under way, state news agency MTI and other media reported.

The boat was moored near the Hungarian parliament building and reportedly was hit by another tourist vessel, then turned over on the river, which has been flooding with strong currents while a rainstorm also enveloped Budapest.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information about the victims.

MTI said the boat carried 34 people, including crew, mostly Asian tourists.

READ MORE HERE

Man in critical condition after setting himself on fire near the White House

@FoxNews Video of the person that was literally engulfed in flames on the #WhiteHouse lawn. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/4IS37Rndme — Krisjan Berzins (@KrisjanBerzins) May 29, 2019

A man was hospitalised on Wednesday after apparently setting himself on fire on the Ellipse, a park south of the White House.

In a tweet, the Secret Service said the National Park Service and the US Park Police administered first aid at the scene after the man self-immolated around 12.20pm. The man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Videos of the episode showed the man walking several paces while engulfed in flames as law enforcement personnel responded, spraying him with fire extinguishers.

READ MORE HERE

Israeli parliament votes to hold new elections in September

Israel’s parliament voted early on Thursday to hold new elections only months after April polls in an unprecedented move provoked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to remain in power despite failing to form a coalition.

Parliament voted 74-45 in favour of dissolving itself and setting elections for Sept 17.

The vote was prompted by Netanyahu’s failure to reach a coalition deal even though his Likud party along with its right-wing and religious allies won a majority in April 9 elections.

READ MORE HERE

Football: 'I think it's a goodbye', says Chelsea's Hazard

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard said he expects Wednesday's 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the Europa League final to be his last game for the club.

"I think it's a goodbye, but in football you never know. My dream was to play in the Premier League and I did this for seven years for one of the biggest clubs in the world. So now maybe it's time for a new challenge," Hazard told BT Sport after the game.

Hazard, who scored twice in the final in Baku, has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid and said he had already made up his mind about his future.

READ MORE HERE

Moby cancels book tour after furore over Natalie Portman claims

American musician Moby on Wednesday cancelled his book tour after mischaracterising a past relationship with actress Natalie Portman in his new book.

A message on his website said that Moby was cancelling "all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future."

It was posted three days before he was due to start the UK leg of a tour to promote his memoir Then It Fell Apart.

READ MORE HERE