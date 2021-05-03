While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 3

Worst Covid-19 community outbreak in S'pore since last year a reminder not to let guard down: Experts

Singapore is experiencing its worst spate of Covid-19 community infections in close to a year, in a painful reminder of how the virus situation can flare up without warning.

But if contact tracing, testing and quarantine protocols are as effective as before, and people do not let their guard down, the current situation could come under control within the next week or so, experts said.

The Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster, with 27 people infected, is the nation's first hospital cluster and comprises staff and patients. One patient, an 88-year-old woman, has died.

The recent cases show that nobody can relax, not even for a moment, stressed Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

READ MORE HERE

Modi's BJP loses in West Bengal, in blow to party's expansion plans

India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost a key election in West Bengal state, after banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high-decibel campaign as a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was beginning to wreak havoc.

The BJP had won or was leading in just 75 of the 292 seats in the West Bengal assembly. The Trinamool Congress led by incumbent West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had won or was leading in 216 seats.

Conceding defeat, Mr Modi congratulated Ms Banerjee.

READ MORE HERE

New leader in Tamil Nadu, incumbent retains Kerala in state elections

India's southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala have voted for political alliances that campaigned on messages of efficient governance, and regional and linguistic pride.

Votes cast in the state elections on April 3 were still being counted last night, but the Election Commission's results as at 7pm on Sunday showed that in Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress alliance was leading in 155 seats, more than half of the 234 constituencies.

The incumbent All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) that was allied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for this poll had 79 seats.

READ MORE HERE

Iran's Khamenei says remarks by foreign minister in audio leak 'big mistake'

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Sunday slammed as a "big mistake" remarks by Iran's foreign minister, a week after audio emerged of the latter bemoaning the military's influence on diplomacy.

Top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif, a long-standing key member of moderate President Hassan Rouhani's cabinet, made the remarks in a three-hour "confidential" conversation first published by media outlets outside Iran a week ago.

The recording provoked anger from conservatives. But moderates have questioned who stood to gain from the leak, as presidential elections loom and amid pivotal talks seeking to revive a hobbled 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

READ MORE HERE

Man United-Liverpool match postponed after fans storm pitch over Glazer family's ownership

Manchester United’s Premier League match against Liverpool was postponed on Sunday after United fans forced their way into the stadium and stormed the Old Trafford pitch to protest against the club’s owners – the Glazer family.

“Following discussion between the Police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today,” United said in a statement after the game was called off.

Liverpool issued a statement saying they were in full agreement with the decision.

READ MORE HERE