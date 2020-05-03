While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 3

Biden allegations never came up during vetting to be Obama's running mate

The leader of the team that vetted Joe Biden to be Barack Obama's 2008 running mate said that Tara Reade's allegations of sexual assault by Biden never surfaced during an extensive investigation.

Biden, facing the most serious incident of his 2020 presidential campaign, and his allies have begun a vigorous defence effort against Reade's allegations.

She says that in 1993, when she was staffer in his Senate office, then-senator Biden pushed her against a wall in a Capitol Hill office building, reached under her skirt and sexually assaulted her with his fingers. Biden said on Friday that the allegations "aren't true. This never happened."

A team of eight to 10 lawyers, led by Bill Jeffress, spent almost two months vetting Biden to be Obama's vice-president. Jeffress told Bloomberg News on Saturday that neither Reade's name nor her allegations came up. Jeffress also said no rumours of misconduct were floating around at the time.

Meet Wilfred Johnson, newborn son of British PM Boris Johnson and fiancee

Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, partly as a tribute to two of the intensive care doctors who they said had saved the British leader’s life as he battled Covid-19 complications.

Symonds announced the name on Saturday on Instagram beside a picture of her and the boy, who already has thick hair resembling the blond thatch of his father.

Symonds, 32, said Wilfred, who was born on Wednesday, was named after Johnson’s grandfather, while Lawrie came from her grandfather.

Prisoners take guards hostage in Brazil's coronavirus-hit Manaus city

Inmates at a prison in Manaus, a Brazilian city deep in the Amazon that has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, briefly took seven prison guards hostage on Saturday, the local prison authority told Reuters.

The inmates had rioted to create a distraction as others built a tunnel underneath the prison walls, but police snuffed out the scheme after raiding the prison and freed the guards, prison officials said.

There were no reported deaths.

Egypt film-maker who made music video critical of president dies in jail aged 24

A young Egyptian film-maker imprisoned for directing a music video critical of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has died in a Cairo jail, his lawyer said on Saturday.

Shady Habash, 24, died in Tora prison, said lawyer Ahmed al-Khawaga, who was unable to give a cause of death.

"His health had been deteriorating for several days... He was hospitalised, then returned to the prison yesterday evening where he died in the night," he told AFP, without giving further details.

Game Of Thrones' Hafthor 'The Mountain' Bjornsson sets 501kg deadlift record

Icelandic actor and strongman Hafthor Bjornsson set a world record for the deadlift on Saturday when he lifted 1,104 pounds (501kg) at Thor's Power Gym in Iceland.

Bjornsson, best known for his portrayal of Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, broke the record previously held by Briton Eddie Hall who in 2016 became the first man to lift 500kg.

The event was streamed live on ESPN and Bjornsson, 31, lifted the barbell that was bending and straining under the weights, holding it for two seconds before letting go and roaring in delight.

