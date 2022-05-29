While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 29

Ukraine receives missiles, howitzers
Ukraine has started receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and self-propelled howitzers from the United States, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Saturday, saying the arms would bolster forces fighting Russia's invasion.
"The coastal defence of our country will not only be strengthened by Harpoon missiles - they will be used by trained Ukrainian teams," Reznikov wrote on his Facebook page.
He said Harpoon shore-to-ship missiles would be operated alongside Ukrainian Neptune missiles in the defence of the country's coast including the southern port of Odesa.
Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa regional military administration in southern Ukraine, said in an online post that "so many Harpoons have been handed over to us that we can sink the entire Russian Black Sea Fleet. Why not?"
Heavy rains in north-east Brazil kill at least 35
At least 35 people died amid heavy rainfall in northeastern Brazil on Friday and Saturday, as downpours lashed two major cities on the Atlantic coast, in what is the South American nation's fourth major flooding event in five months.
In the state of Pernambuco, at least 33 people had died as of Saturday afternoon, as rains provoked landslides that wiped away hillside urban neighbourhoods, according to the state's official Twitter account.
Another 765 people were forced to leave their homes, at least temporarily, according to the state government.
Biden decries gun violence: 'We have to stand stronger'
President Joe Biden decried US gun violence after two mass shootings in two weeks, telling university graduates in his home state of Delaware "we must stand stronger" to make the country safer, including for children.
Mr Biden addressed the University of Delaware commencement ceremony a day before he's due to visit Uvalde, Texas, where a shooter who legally bought two assault rifles killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school on Tuesday.
He also cited a May 14 mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, which he linked to "white supremacy".
Clinical Real beat Liverpool in Champions League final
Real Madrid secured a record-extending 14th European Cup when they beat Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final delayed for more than half an hour after police tried to stop people trying to force their way into the Stade de France on Saturday.
Vinicius Junior scored just before the hour with Real's first attempt on goal and their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made several fine saves to deny Liverpool, who end the season with two domestic cups having also failed to win the Premier League.
In a battle of European heavyweights, Juergen Klopp's side had more opportunities but lacked sharpness when it mattered as Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to enjoy double Champions League success with two clubs having triumphed with AC Milan.
Sweden's Ruben Ostlund wins Cannes top prize
Swedish director Ruben Ostlund captured the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or top prize on Saturday for the second time in five years with Triangle Of Sadness, a biting, viciously funny social satire.
Using Ostlund's now cult cringe-inducing style, the movie places models and the ultra-rich on a cruise ship, only to find their status suddenly undermined by unexpected events.
"We had one goal to really try to make an exciting film for the audience and bring thought-provoking content," he said as he accepted the statuette at a gala ceremony on the French Riviera.