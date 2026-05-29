While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 29, 2026

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Iranians driving past a large anti-US billboard in Tehran on May 28, featuring US President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran, US ceasefire deal awaits Trump’s approval

The United States and Iran reached an agreement on May 28 to extend their ceasefire and lift restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, sources told Reuters, though US President Donald Trump has yet to approve it and Iranian state media said it had not been finalised.

According to four sources familiar with the matter, the agreement would extend the truce for another 60 days and allow traffic to flow through the strategic waterway while negotiators tackle difficult issues such as Iran’s nuclear programme.

If approved by leadership in Washington and Tehran, it would amount to the biggest step towards peace since the conflict began on Feb 28.

News of the possible agreement came after a round of tit-for-tat attacks between the two countries, the latest such incident since the ceasefire took effect in early April.

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‘Terrorist’ knife attack wounds three in Switzerland

PHOTO: EPA

A man reportedly shouting “Allahu akbar!” injured three people in a knife attack at a train station in Switzerland on May 28 before being arrested, in what officials said was “a terrorist act”.

Witnesses described scenes of panic and confusion when the man - who authorities said was a 31-year-old Swiss-Turkish national with a history of psychological problems - suddenly began stabbing people at the main train station in Winterthur, Switzerland’s sixth largest city, during the morning rush hour.

“I am exceptionally calling this a terrorist attack,” Mr Mario Fehr, in charge of security in the Swiss canton of Zurich, told a press conference.

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N. Korea not keen on external engagement: Vivian

PHOTO: MFA

North Korea does not appear to be keen on external engagements at present, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who made his first visit in eight years to Pyongyang from May 26 to 27.

Instead, it seems focused on strengthening self-reliance and military deterrence, Dr Balakrishnan told the Singapore media in Seoul on May 28, as he wrapped up a five-day trip spanning China, North Korea and South Korea.

The Foreign Minister also noted the “remarkable progress” made by Pyongyang despite its isolation from the larger international community, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic years.

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Thailand launches digital arrival card for travellers

PHOTO: EPA

Thailand’s immigration bureau has launched a digital overhaul of its border entry process, unveiling a cloud-based mobile application designed to reduce arrival registration to under three minutes – without sacrificing the security screening that the bureau considers non-negotiable.

The Thailand Immigration Management System, known as THIM, was developed by Digital Identity in partnership with the immigration bureau and is built on Amazon Web Services infrastructure hosted within the AWS Asia Pacific (Bangkok) Region.

The application, now available for download on both Apple and Android platforms, allows international visitors to complete their arrival card digitally before they land – a first for Thailand’s immigration system.

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Jannik Sinner’s exit opens door at French Open

PHOTO: SUSAN MULLANE/IMAGN IMAGES VIA REUTERS

Defending French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz’s absence through injury and Jannik Sinner’s second-round exit on May 28 have left the men’s draw wide open, with players sensing a rare chance to claim a Grand Slam title.

The “Sincaraz” duo, still in their early twenties, have won the last nine Grand Slam titles, with 39-year-old Novak Djokovic still looking like the player who is most likely to disrupt their dominance.

While the Serbian will be the favourite to capture his record 25th Grand Slam trophy in Paris, American Learner Tien said more challengers were likely to have renewed belief following Sinner’s 3-6 2-6 7-5 6-1 6-1 defeat by Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

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