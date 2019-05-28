While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 28

Everest 'traffic jam' survivor calls for tougher rules

Ameesha Chauhan, a survivor of the Everest "traffic jam" who is in hospital recovering from frostbite, said climbers without basic skills should be barred to prevent a recurrence of this year's deadly season on the world's highest peak.

Ten people have died in little more than two weeks after poor weather cut the climbing window, leaving mountaineers waiting in long queues to the summit, risking exhaustion and running out of oxygen.

Nepal issued a record 381 Everest permits this season, and several hundred of the summiteers are not properly trained, take poor decisions and "put their own life in risk and also the Sherpa guides", Chauhan said.

UK PM hopeful Gove offers free passport to EU nationals in Brexit UK

Britain's environment minister Michael Gove, a leading candidate to replace Theresa May as prime minister, will offer to waive a planned naturalisation fee for eligible European nationals as a goodwill gesture, a source close to him said on Monday (May 27).



"Michael Gove is ready to unite the country. Guaranteeing the rights of EU nationals here in the UK through a declaratory scheme, and making a generous offer of citizenship to those lawfully here at the time of the referendum, is a first step in that direction," said a source close to Gove, confirming a report by Sky News.

May said on Friday she was quitting over her failure to deliver Brexit, and a host of potential candidates to replace her in her Conservative Party have emerged.

Ball in US court to start trade talks: EU trade chief



EU-US talks that could prevent the United States imposing punitive car tariffs have made some progress, but Washington must decide if it wants to negotiate with Brussels on a broad removal of import duties, the EU trade chief said on Monday (May 27).

EU countries last month cleared the start of formal trade talks with the United States on two fronts: cutting tariffs on industrial goods, and making it easier for companies to show their products meet the standards of the EU or US market.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said the two sides had made progress on the latter, conformity assessment, as well as discussing potential for regulatory cooperation, which could avoid the need to test on both sides of the Atlantic.

Japanese man dies mid-flight with stomach full of cocaine

A Japanese man with 246 packets of cocaine in his stomach and intestines died mid-flight on his way from Bogota to Tokyo, authorities said Monday (May 27) in northern Mexico, where the plane made an emergency landing.

The 42-year-old man, identified only as Udo "N," began having a seizure after the commercial flight from the Colombian capital made a stopover in Mexico City, said the prosecutor's office for the state of Sonora.

"Flight attendants noticed a person suffering convulsions, and requested permission to make an emergency landing in Hermosillo, Sonora," it said in a statement.

Football: Villa return to Premier League with win over Derby County



Aston Villa returned to the Premier League, after a three year absence, beating Derby County 2-1 in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Monday (May 27).

Goals from Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn put Villa 2-0 up before Martyn Waghorn pulled a goal back for Derby in the 81st minute but Dean Smith’s side held on for the victory against intense pressure.

The playoff final is considered the most lucrative single game of football in the world, earning Villa an estimated 170 million pounds (S$296.31 million) in revenue.

