While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 27

Powerful tornado devastates US town, killing two

Rescuers in the US state of Oklahoma were searching Sunday (May 26) for survivors in the tangled remains of mobile homes and other structures demolished overnight by a powerful tornado that killed at least two people.

"Right now (we are) doing a search effort to assess everything," El Reno Mayor Matt White told reporters in a televised news conference. "We can confirm there have been two fatalities at this time."

"It is very traumatic."

READ MORE HERE

EU centre-right claims Commission presidency

The main centre-right group in the EU parliament will insist its lead candidate be appointed president of the European Commission, the leader of the European People's Party (EPP) declared Sunday (May 26).



German top candidate of the European People's Party (EPP) for the European elections Manfred Weber delivers a speech during a EPP election-night event for European parliamentary elections in Brussels on May 26, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



"We won the election and the EPP 'spitzenkandidat' Manfred Weber will be president of the European Commission," Joseph Daul told reporters, after a vote projection gave the group the most seats.

Under the so-called "spitzenkandidat" process, European parliamentarians are supposed to vote to endorse the lead candidate of the biggest political group to emerge from the election to lead the Commission, the EU executive arm.

READ MORE HERE

Greek PM says will call early election after vote defeat



In a speech Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would meet with the Greek President to discuss calling elections immediately after the conclusion of a second round of local Greek elections scheduled for next week. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would call snap elections following the defeat of his Syriza party in European Parliament elections.

Results showed his party trailing by up to nine points behind the opposition New Democracy party. Under normal circumstances, Tsipras’s mandate ends in October.

In a speech Tsipras said he would meet with the Greek President to discuss calling elections immediately after the conclusion of a second round of local Greek elections scheduled for next week.

READ MORE HERE

Formula One: Lewis Hamilton wins Monaco GP, extends championship lead



Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (left) drives ahead at the start of the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Monaco street circuit on May 26, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Lewis Hamilton resisted intense race-long pressure on Sunday (May 26) to secure a narrow, dramatic and emotional victory for a mourning Mercedes in the Monaco Grand Prix.

The defending five-time world champion and current series leader, who came home less than a second ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, said he survived the Dutchman’s late attacks by “fighting with the spirit of Niki (Lauda)”.

He lifted his red helmet in tribute to the three-time champion Austrian and non-executive chairman of Mercedes who died on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Box office: Aladdin taking flight with US$105 million in North America



Aladdin has outperformed Disney's pre-opening domestic projections, which were in the US$75 million to US$85 million range, taking in US$86.1 million in its first three days. PHOTO: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY



Disney's live-actionAladdin is flying high with an estimated US$105 million (S$144.42 million) in North America during the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend.

It's the sixth-highest Memorial Day weekend total ever, topping the 2011 mark of US$103.4 million for The Hangover Part II. The top total came in 2007, when Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End took in US$139 million in its first four days. Aladdin is also dominating moviegoing internationally with US$121 million in 56 markets.

Aladdin has outperformed Disney's pre-opening domestic projections, which were in the US$75 million to US$85 million range, taking in US$86.1 million in its first three days. The reboot of the original 1992 animated movie - which generated US$502 million in worldwide box office - stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Will Smith as the Genie, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. Guy Ritchie directed Aladdin, produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich.

READ MORE HERE