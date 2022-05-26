While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 26

China looms as the elephant in the Davos room

Almost inevitably, whatever the topic, minds soon turn to China.

It is the elephant in the room in many discussions taking place here in Davos. This, despite there being hardly any Chinese participants at this year's World Economic Forum meeting, now on in this Swiss Alpine town.

Unfortunately, they have been kept away by Covid-19 restrictions at home, even as their Russian counterparts have been told not to come, because of the ongoing war with Ukraine.

This is in stark contrast to the warm response China's President Xi Jinping received when he delivered a much applauded keynote address here in 2017, pledging to uphold the global economic order, against the newly-elected United States President Donald Trump's "America First" assertions, so anathema to the globalist sentiments among the Davos elite.

