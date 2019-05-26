While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 26

US hiker found after two weeks lost in Hawaii forest

An American yoga instructor who spent two weeks lost in the wilds of Hawaii and survived on plants and water has been found alive.

Amanda Eller, 35, was rescued Friday (May 24) beside a creek bed at the bottom of a ravine in a national forest on Maui after she was spotted by a helicopter.

She had been out on a hike when she vanished.

French yellow vest protesters clash with police but numbers wane

Yellow vest protesters clashed with riot police in Paris and the northern city of Amiens on Saturday (May 25) as the French anti-government movement waned on its 28th straight weekend.



A protester holds a flag with bearing the acronym RIC (Citizens' Initiative Referendum) during an anti-government demonstration called by the Yellow Vests movement on May 25, 2019, in Bordeaux, southwesten France. PHOTO: AFP



Police in Amiens, hometown of President Emmanuel Macron, fired teargas at about 1,200 demonstrators after a group pelted stones at police, attacked local bank branches and set fire to rubbish cans, the local police chief's office said.

Police detained 27 people in the city.

India's beleaguered Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal held at airport



Former Jet Airways chief Naresh Goyal was taken into custody at Mumbai's international airport along with his wife Anita after the authorities recalled the Dubai bound Emirates flight as it headed to the runway for take-off. PHOTO: REUTERS



Indian Immigration authorities on Saturday (May 25) stopped former Jet Airways chief Naresh Goyal and his wife from travelling to London, an official said, months after the debt-laden company grounded its fleet.

Goyal was taken into custody at Mumbai's international airport along with his wife Anita after the authorities recalled the Dubai bound Emirates flight as it headed to the runway for take-off, a spokesman for the immigration department said in a statement to AFP.

Officials gave no explanation for the couple's travel ban, but media reports said they were allowed to leave the airport later.

Britain's Beecham joins A-list with Cannes best actress win, Banderas best actor



Antonio Banderas, Best Actor award winner for his role in the film Pain and Glory (Dolor y Gloria), poses with Emily Beecham, Best Actress award winner for her role in the film Little Joe. PHOTO: REUTERS



Britain's Emily Beecham has been catapulted into the movie big time by winning best actress at the Cannes film festival for playing an enigmatic scientist in "Little Joe".

Beecham, who has spent most of her career in supporting roles, was a surprise choice for the award for her performance as a scientist working on a flower that gives off a scent so ambrosial it makes people euphoric just to sniff it.

Indeed she admitted that she was so shocked that "I forgot to pack my toothbrush" when she received the call to return to Cannes to pick up the prize.

Football: Valencia knock Barcelona off Copa del Rey throne





Valencia's Spanish defender Jose Luis Gaya Pena (right) challenges Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Malcom during the 2019 Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) final football match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla on May 25, 2019. PHOTO: AFP





Valencia beat Barcelona 2-1 to win the Copa del Rey on Saturday (May 25), ending the Spanish champions' four-year winning streak in the competition and denying them a domestic double.

Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno struck first-half goals to give Marcelino's dominant Valencia control of the final in Seville's sweltering Benito Villamarin stadium.

Record 30-times Cup winners Barcelona struggled without injured duo Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele but Lionel Messi pulled the Catalans back into the game with a finish from close range.

