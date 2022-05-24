While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 24

Ukraine comes to Davos on multiple fronts
Even as the war in Ukraine enters its fourth month, a new front opened up in the battle for global opinion among business and government leaders gathered in the Swiss alps as the World Economic Forum kicked off its first meeting after a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus.
Top billing was given to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was given the honour of delivering a keynote address virtually, in his signature olive-green military T-shirt.
As he has done in multiple speeches to parliaments and leaders the world over, the beleaguered Ukrainian leader repeated his pitch for the world's continuing support.
His country, he said, needed weapons, the sooner the better, as speed made all the difference.
Monkeypox can be stopped outside endemic countries, no evidence virus has mutated: WHO
The monkeypox outbreaks in non-endemic countries can be contained and human-to-human transmission of the virus stopped, the World Health Organisation said on Monday.
Fewer than 200 confirmed and suspected cases had been recorded so far, the WHO's emerging disease lead Maria Van Kerkhove said.
"This is a containable situation, particularly in the countries where we are seeing these outbreaks that are happening across Europe, in North America as well," Ms Van Kerkhove told a live interaction on the UN health agency's social media channels.
Fresh photos of British PM Johnson drinking reignite 'partygate' row
Britain's ITV news channel on Monday published new photographs of Prime Minister Boris Johnson drinking at a leaving party at his Downing Street residence, reigniting opposition accusations that he breached his own Covid-19 lockdown rules.
The photographs were taken at a gathering in honour of Downing Street's outgoing director of communications Lee Cain in November 2020, an event previously investigated by police for potential breaches of the law.
Monday's photographs show Johnson making a speech and raising a toast, with half a glass in his hands, ITV said.
China says US 'playing with fire' on Taiwan
The United States is "playing with fire," the Chinese State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office said Monday, after President Joe Biden vowed to defend the self-ruled island in the event Beijing attempts to take control, state media reported.
The United States is "using the 'Taiwan card' to contain China, and will itself get burned," said Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for the office.
The remarks by Biden earlier in the day were his strongest to date on the issue of Taiwan and come amid rising tensions over China's growing economic and military power.
Football: Premier League champions Man City paint town blue with open top bus parade
Manchester City celebrated their fourth Premier League title in five years in spectacular style on Monday as fans thronged the streets of the city to party with their heroes for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.
City nearly lost their crown to Liverpool on the last day of the season on Sunday when Pep Guardiola's side found themselves 2-0 down at home to Aston Villa before scoring three goals in a dramatic five-minute turnaround to win 3-2.
The players and staff, decked in City's sky blue and holding the Premier League trophy aloft, waved at fans from an open top bus as confetti rained down and blue smoke flares were lit along the route.