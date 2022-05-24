While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 24

Ukraine comes to Davos on multiple fronts

Even as the war in Ukraine enters its fourth month, a new front opened up in the battle for global opinion among business and government leaders gathered in the Swiss alps as the World Economic Forum kicked off its first meeting after a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus.

Top billing was given to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was given the honour of delivering a keynote address virtually, in his signature olive-green military T-shirt.

As he has done in multiple speeches to parliaments and leaders the world over, the beleaguered Ukrainian leader repeated his pitch for the world's continuing support.

His country, he said, needed weapons, the sooner the better, as speed made all the difference.

