While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 23

Ukraine war, push for reform top WHO's annual assembly

The "devastating" Ukraine war loomed large Sunday as the World Health Organisation opened its main annual assembly, threatening to overshadow efforts on other health crises and a reform push aimed at preventing future pandemics.

"The consequences of this war are devastating, to health, to populations, to health facilities and to health personnel," French President Emmanuel Macron told the UN health agency's 75th World Health Assembly.

In a video address, he called on all member states to support a resolution to be presented by Ukraine and discussed by the assembly Tuesday, which harshly condemns Russia's invasion, especially its more than 200 attacks on healthcare, including hospitals and ambulances, in Ukraine.

"Health must never be a target," Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset told the assembly at an opening ceremony featuring interventions from five presidents and a number of government ministers.

