While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 23

Ukraine war, push for reform top WHO's annual assembly
The "devastating" Ukraine war loomed large Sunday as the World Health Organisation opened its main annual assembly, threatening to overshadow efforts on other health crises and a reform push aimed at preventing future pandemics.
"The consequences of this war are devastating, to health, to populations, to health facilities and to health personnel," French President Emmanuel Macron told the UN health agency's 75th World Health Assembly.
In a video address, he called on all member states to support a resolution to be presented by Ukraine and discussed by the assembly Tuesday, which harshly condemns Russia's invasion, especially its more than 200 attacks on healthcare, including hospitals and ambulances, in Ukraine.
"Health must never be a target," Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset told the assembly at an opening ceremony featuring interventions from five presidents and a number of government ministers.
Chadchart Sittipunt looks set to become Bangkok governor, early vote tallies show
Thailand's capital will usher in its first democratically elected governor in nine years, with the top job slated to go to former transport minister Chadchart Sittipunt, according to preliminary vote tallies on Sunday night.
True to opinion polls, the independent candidate led the race with a sizeable lead, garnering about 1.3 million of the nearly 2.5 million votes counted as at 10.30pm Bangkok time, according to unofficial counts.
"If I have a chance to be Bangkok governor, once the Election Commission officially acknowledges it, I'm ready to be governor for everyone," Mr Chadchart, 55, told the media.
Man shot dead on New York City subway in latest random attack
A 48-year-old man was shot in the chest while riding on a New York City subway car on Sunday in what appeared to be the latest in a series of random attacks in the city's transit system.
The unidentified gunman fled when the train pulled into a station in Manhattan and remained at large on Sunday evening, Kenneth Corey, NYPD chief of department, said at a news briefing.
"Preliminary investigation reveals the suspect was walking back and forth in the same train car and, without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range as the train was crossing the Manhattan Bridge," Corey said.
Elon Musk's SpaceX aims to raise $2.35 billion in fresh funding: Media
Aerospace firm SpaceX is looking to raise US$1.7 billion (S$2.35 billion) in fresh funding, a massive initiative as its controversial founder Elon Musk continues to make news, television channel CNBC reported Sunday.
Citing a company-wide email the network said it obtained, CNBC reported the space travel pioneer would be paying US$70 a share - 25 per cent above the US$56 a share the stock traded for in February after a stock split.
That would value the 20-year-old firm - the first private company to send astronauts into orbit, among many other firsts - at US$127 billion.
Football: Relief for Man City fans as Guardiola's side snatch victory from defeat
Liverpool and Manchester City fans who were at Our Tampines Hub's (OTH) live screening of the Citizens' match against Aston Villa on Sunday night were put through a roller-coaster of emotions.
Barely three minutes had elapsed when a small cheer broke out among the sprinkling of City fans in sky blue, as news filtered through that Pedro Neto had given Wolves the lead at Anfield, reducing the odds of the Reds regaining the English Premier League title.
At that point, Reds supporters - who formed the majority of the 100 fans gathered at OTH's Festive Plaza - were hoping for their team to score twice and that Villa, managed by Kop favourite Steven Gerrard, can nick another one.