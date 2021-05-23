While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 23

'My tummy hurts': Six-year-old boy dead in US road-rage shooting

A six-year-old boy in Los Angeles was killed in a "road rage" incident as he was being driven to school, US media reported, the latest of a growing number of young victims of gun violence in the United States.

The incident appeared in some ways typical of the way a moment of anger, coupled with pervasive gun ownership, can take a high collateral toll.

It began, according to media reports, when a woman was driving on the 55 Freeway with her young son, identified as Aiden Leos, in the back.

In what police said was a case of road rage - after one car apparently cut off another - someone suddenly fired a single shot from behind, striking the rear of the Leos car and piercing Aiden's back, news media reported.

Virgin Galactic test flight reaches space from New Mexico

Virgin Galactic Holdings flew a test flight to space for the first time in more than two years, a critical step in its path towards commercial service following a series of issues that have beset the company.

The VSS Unity test flight from New Mexico on Saturday helps put the company back on its stated schedule of flying company founder Richard Branson to suborbital space as early as this summer, and resuming ticket sales.

Branson and chief executive officer Michael Colglazier observed the flight from Virgin Galactic's operations centre at Spaceport America, near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.

Thousands rally in France in support of Palestinians

Several thousand people marched on Saturday in Paris and other French cities in support of Palestinians after an 11-day conflict with Israel that killed more than 260 people on both sides.

Thousands are homeless in the impoverished enclave of Gaza where a ceasefire on Friday ended deadly Israeli air strikes on the besieged territory and rocket fire out of it towards Israel.

"A ceasefire does not resolve the question. This fight concerns all those who are attached to the values of justice, dignity and law," said Bertrand Heilbronn, president of the France Palestine Solidarity Association which organised the Paris rally and other demonstrations.

Football: Teenage Atletico fan dies in La Liga celebration tragedy

A 14-year-old boy died on Saturday during celebrations of Atletico Madrid's La Liga title victory in the Spanish capital, emergency services told AFP.

The incident happened as the teenager was in a van with friends. He is believed to have suffered a brain injury after hitting his head against the wall of an underground car park.

At the time of the accident, more than 2,000 Atletico supporters were celebrating their side's 11th league title win around Neptune Fountain.

Fans to vote from home as Eurovision song contest returns

The kitsch pop songs of the Eurovision Song Contest battled for votes on Saturday as the world's most popular live music event was reprised in the Netherlands after skipping a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are happy that this event is possible, in a moment like this, after a tough year like this," said Victoria de Angelis of Italian group Maneskin.

Twenty six nations will compete in Saturday night's final, which should send "a message of hope for the rest of Europe", she said. Her band's glam rock song "Zitti E Buoni" is tipped as one of the favourites.

