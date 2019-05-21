While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 21

Trump loses lawsuit challenging subpoena for financial records

A US judge on Monday (May 20) ruled in favour of a US House of Representatives committee seeking President Donald Trump's financial records from his accounting firm, dealing an early setback to the Trump administration in its legal battle with Congress.

US District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington also denied a request by Trump to stay his decision pending an appeal.

Last Tuesday Mehta heard oral arguments on whether Mazars LLP must comply with a House of Representatives Oversight Committee subpoena.

READ MORE HERE

Iran increases its rate of production of low enriched uranium by four times



Iran’s growing military and political power in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq worries the US, Israel and US Arab allies such as Saudi Arabia. PHOTO: REUTERS



Iran has increased by fourfold the rate of production of low enriched uranium, an official in Natanz nuclear facility was cited as saying by Tasnim news agency on Monday (May 20), a week after Iran officially stopped some commitments under an international nuclear accord.

Under the agreement, Teheran was allowed to produce low-enriched uranium with a 300-kg limit. Teheran could ship the excess amounts out of the country for storage or sale.

READ MORE HERE

Huawei mobile users ponder switching brand after Google news



An Android logo is displayed on a Huawei smartphone. PHOTO: REUTERS



Time to abandon the Huawei phone? That was what some owners asked after US tech giant Google said it would suspend its business with China's top mobile maker, threatening future access to Gmail, YouTube and Chrome.

Google said on Monday (May 20) it would comply with an order by US President Donald Trump to stop supplying Huawei, meaning it would no longer be able to offer its popular Android apps to buyers of new Huawei phones.

READ MORE HERE

Eiffel Tower evacuated after climber spotted



A man (above, centre) climbs up to the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, without any protection, on May 20, 2019. The Eiffel Tower was evacuated in the afternoon after he was spotted climbing up the Paris landmark, the company that operates the structure said. PHOTO: AFP



The Eiffel Tower was evacuated on Monday (May 20) after a man was seen climbing up the iconic Paris landmark, one of France's biggest tourist draws, the operating company said.

"A climber has been spotted. It's the standard procedure. We have to stop the person, and in that case we evacuate the tower," an official with the SETE operator told AFP.

READ MORE HERE

Game Of Thrones Finale: 9 things we still want to know



Hit television series Game Of Thrones, starring Kit Harington (left) and Emilia Clarke, aired its final episode on May 20, 2019. PHOTO: HBO



* This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Game of Thrones.

We could not expect every question to be answered, every subplot to be resolved, every character to get a proper goodbye. But Sunday's Game of Thrones finale certainly tried to tie a bow on as much of the story as possible.

Still, a lot of questions were left unanswered - fodder, perhaps, for any Game of Thrones sequels that may arise in addition to the prequels. (Arya west of Westeros? John north of the North?) Here are a few we are still wondering about.

READ MORE HERE